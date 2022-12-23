Four MLB catchers switch teams in free agency in two days

Over the last two days in Major League Baseball free agency, four Major League Baseball catchers switched teams. On Tuesday, the San Diego Padres signed Pedro Severino to a one-year contract worth $1.95 million and the Pittsburgh Pirates signed Austin Hedges to a one-year contract worth $5 million. On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds signed Curt Casali to a one-year contract, and the Chicago Cubs signed Tucker Barnhart to a two-year contract worth $6.5 million.

Pedro Severino

Severino, a native of Bonao, Dominican Republic, is joining his fourth Major League team following four seasons with the Washington Nationals (2015 to 2018), three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2019 to 2021) and one season with the Milwaukee Brewers (2022). He only played eight games in 2022 due to the fact he tested positive for Clomiphene, (and was suspended 80 games as a result), and was later designated for assignment by Milwaukee. In 18 at bats and 21 plate appearances, Severino had four hits, two doubles, one run batted in, three walks, six total bases, a batting average of .222, an on base percentage of .333, and a slugging percentage of .333.

Austin Hedges

Hedges, a native of San Juan Capistrano, California, is joining his third Major League team following six seasons with the San Diego Padres (2015 to 2020), and three seasons with Cleveland (2022 to 2022). In 2022, he batted .163 with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in. Despite the poor batting average, Hedges led the American League with 10 sacrifice bunts in 2022.

Curt Casali

Casali, a native of Walnut Creek, California, is rejoining the Reds after playing three seasons with them from 2018 to 2020. He also played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays (2014 to 2017), two seasons with the San Francisco Giants (2021 to 2022), and one season with the Seattle Mariners (2022). In 2o22 with the Giants and Mariners, Casali batted .203 with five home runs and 17 runs batted in. During 57 games, 176 plate appearances, and 148 at bats, he scored 20 runs, and had 30 hits, four doubles, 24 walks. 49 total bases, two sacrifice flies, along with an on base percentage of .318, and a slugging percentage of .331.

Tucker Barnhart

Barnhart, a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, is joining the Cubs after eight seasons with the Reds (2014 to 2021) and one season with the Detroit Tigers (2022). While with the Reds, Burkhart was a National League Gold Glove winner twice (2017 and 2020). In 2022, Burkhart batted .221 with one home run and 16 runs batted in. During 94 games, 308 plate appearances and 281 at bats, he scored 16 runs and had 62 hits, 10 doubles, 25 walks, 75 total bases, one sacrifice fly, and an on base percentage of .287, and a slugging percentage of .267.