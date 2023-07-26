NFL News and Rumors

Giants LT Andrew Thomas Signs Record-Breaking Extension

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas

The New York Giants and left tackle Andrew Thomas have agreed to a record five-year, $117.5 million extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Thomas receives $67 million fully guaranteed at signing, a record for an offensive lineman.

Thomas’s agent, John Thornton of Roc Nation Sports, confirmed the deal to ESPN. The deal occurred hours before the team’s first practice of training camp.

New York Giants Lock Up Their Star Left Tackle

With the Thomas extension, the Giants lock up their star left tackle through the 2029 season.

Thomas’s $67 million guaranteed exceeds the previous record held by Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley ($64.1 million). The only other offensive linemen with $60 million or more in guaranteed money are New Orleans’ Ryan Ramczyk ($60.2 million), Houston’s Laremy Tunsil ($60 million), and Kansas City’s Jawaan Taylor ($60 million).

Drafted fourth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas has emerged as one of the top left tackles in 2022 after struggling in his first season. PFF ranked Thomas third in 2022 for offensive lineman behind San Francisco’s Trent Williams and Minnesota’s Christian Darrisaw.

Thomas Becomes Third Giant To Receive Long-Term Contract Extension

Thomas becomes the third Giant to receive a long-term contract extension this offseason.

Quarterback Daniel Jones received a four-year, $160 million extension, and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence signed a four-year, $90 million contract.

Saquon Barkley failed to receive a long-term extension after the Giants placed the franchise tag on their star running back to start the offseason.

However, Barkley agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million on July 25.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
