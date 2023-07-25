RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Agree To One-Year Deal

The New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. The deal also includes a $2 million signing bonus.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the contract does not contain a provision that stops the Giants from franchise-tagging Barkley in 2024.

Surprise! 🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Giants and star RB Saquon Barkley agreed to terms on a new 1-year deal worth up to $11M, sources say, as Barkley gives himself a chance to beat the franchise tag. He gets a $2M signing bonus. Bottom line: Barkley is coming in & will be at training camp. pic.twitter.com/A5PR7RWLfQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2023

Saquon Barkley Will Be At Giants Training Camp

Barkley was unhappy with the Giants after the team placed the franchise tag worth $10.09 million on the running back. After failing to agree on a long-term contract, Barkley contemplated sitting out the entire 2023 season.

Barkley and several star running backs — Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs — joined Austin Ekeler on a Zoom call over the weekend to discuss the devalued state of the running back market in the league.

BREAKING: #NFL star running backs Christian McCaffrey, Najee Harris, J.K, Dobbins, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, Tony Pollard, and Joe Mixon were in attendance for Austin Ekeler’s Zoom Meeting in collaboration with the NFLPA… — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 23, 2023

However, Barkley was able to negotiate a one-year deal that will pay him more than the franchise tender, a rarity for players who are tagged.

Barkley will now report to Giants training camp, with veterans set to arrive on Tuesday.

New York Giants Enter 2023 With Playoff Expectations

After a surprising 2022 season in which the team overachieved by winning a Wild Card game, the Giants enter the 2023 season with playoff expectations.

Under second-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants will attempt to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2007-2008.

The Giants welcome the Dallas Cowboys to MetLife Stadium in Week 1 on Sunday, September 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

NFL Betting Guides 2023