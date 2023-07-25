NFL News and Rumors

RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Agree To One-Year Deal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. The deal also includes a $2 million signing bonus.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the contract does not contain a provision that stops the Giants from franchise-tagging Barkley in 2024.

Saquon Barkley Will Be At Giants Training Camp

Barkley was unhappy with the Giants after the team placed the franchise tag worth $10.09 million on the running back. After failing to agree on a long-term contract, Barkley contemplated sitting out the entire 2023 season.

Barkley and several star running backs — Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs — joined Austin Ekeler on a Zoom call over the weekend to discuss the devalued state of the running back market in the league.

However, Barkley was able to negotiate a one-year deal that will pay him more than the franchise tender, a rarity for players who are tagged.

Barkley will now report to Giants training camp, with veterans set to arrive on Tuesday.

New York Giants Enter 2023 With Playoff Expectations

After a surprising 2022 season in which the team overachieved by winning a Wild Card game, the Giants enter the 2023 season with playoff expectations.

Under second-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants will attempt to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2007-2008.

The Giants welcome the Dallas Cowboys to MetLife Stadium in Week 1 on Sunday, September 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

