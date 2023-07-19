The contact situation between the New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley is far from over. After failing to reach a long-term agreement, Barkley discussed his options for the upcoming season on The Money Matters Podcast, including sitting out the 2023 NFL season.

Saquon Barkley Contemplates Sitting Out 2023 NFL Season

Update: Saquon Barkley explains his leverage on the #Giants – 'F**k You' "My leverage is I could say, 'F–k you' to the Giants, I could say, 'F–k you to my teammates,'" "And be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I… pic.twitter.com/py0VB9fdpO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 19, 2023

In a July 11 interview posted on Monday, Barkley explained his “leverage” with this contract situation, and mentioned his uncertainty about his status for the upcoming season.

“My leverage is I could say, ‘f— you’ to the Giants, I could say, ‘f— you to my teammates,’ ” Barkley said. “And be like, ‘You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won’t show up. I won’t play a down.’ And that’s a play I could use.”

Barkley, who was franchise tagged by the Giants, mentioned how sitting out is not ideal, but it’s an option he’s contemplated.

“Anybody (who) knows me, knows that’s not something I want to do,” Barkley said. “Is it something that’s crossed my mind? I never thought I would ever do that, but now I’m at a point where I’m like, ‘Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.’ Am I prepared to take it to this level? I don’t know.”

Saquon Barkley Played Integral Role In Giants’ Success In 2022

After two disappointing seasons cut short because of injury, Barkley had a huge 2022 season, playing an integral role in New York’s success, which ended in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The former No. 2 overall pick rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a receiver, Barkley tied for the team with 57 receptions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Barkley is not expected to arrive at training camp on time.

If Barkley plays this season, it will be for the franchise tender worth $10.09 million, fully guaranteed.

NFL Betting Guides 2023