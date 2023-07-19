NFL News and Rumors

Saquon Barkley Contemplates Sitting Out 2023 NFL Season

Dan Girolamo
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

The contact situation between the New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley is far from over. After failing to reach a long-term agreement, Barkley discussed his options for the upcoming season on The Money Matters Podcastincluding sitting out the 2023 NFL season.

Saquon Barkley Contemplates Sitting Out 2023 NFL Season

In a July 11 interview posted on Monday, Barkley explained his “leverage” with this contract situation, and mentioned his uncertainty about his status for the upcoming season.

“My leverage is I could say, ‘f— you’ to the Giants, I could say, ‘f— you to my teammates,’ ” Barkley said. “And be like, ‘You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won’t show up. I won’t play a down.’ And that’s a play I could use.”

Barkley, who was franchise tagged by the Giants, mentioned how sitting out is not ideal, but it’s an option he’s contemplated.

“Anybody (who) knows me, knows that’s not something I want to do,” Barkley said. “Is it something that’s crossed my mind? I never thought I would ever do that, but now I’m at a point where I’m like, ‘Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.’ Am I prepared to take it to this level? I don’t know.”

Saquon Barkley Played Integral Role In Giants’ Success In 2022

After two disappointing seasons cut short because of injury, Barkley had a huge 2022 season, playing an integral role in New York’s success, which ended in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The former No. 2 overall pick rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a receiver, Barkley tied for the team with 57 receptions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Barkley is not expected to arrive at training camp on time.

If Barkley plays this season, it will be for the franchise tender worth $10.09 million, fully guaranteed.

Giants
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
