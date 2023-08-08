NFL News and Rumors

How To Watch Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets

Dan Girolamo
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh

Fans of Hard Knocks can rejoice as the new season of HBO’s football docuseries featuring the New York Jets begins tonight, August 8. Below, find out how to watch Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets.

New York Jets Selected As Featured Team On Hard Knocks

According to the trailer, the New York Jets are “the most compelling team in football.” Because of their offseason acquisitions, it’s hard to argue against that statement.

The Jets made headlines this offseason when they acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade. Statistically, four-time MVP and Hall of Famer is the most accomplished quarterback to ever line up under center for the Jets.

With Rodgers as the quarterback, the Jets enter the 2023 season with massive expectations as they will try to reach the postseason for the first time since 2010.

The Jets feature young, ascending stars on both sides of the ball, highlighted by Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner.

How To Watch Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets

The new season of Hard Knocks premieres on August 8 on HBO and Max.

The first episode will cover the first days of training camp, leading into the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns.

Hard Knocks will have six episodes that will air weekly on Tuesdays.

Below, you’ll find streaming information for Hard Knocks.

How To Watch Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets Sean Premiere

  • When: August 8, 2023
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Channel: HBO
  • Streaming: Max

Jets NFL News and Rumors
