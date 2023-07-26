Video: NFL Films Releases First Look At Hard Knocks With Jets

NFL Films has released a first-look video at the upcoming season of Hard Knocks featuring the New York Jets.

We could get used to watching these two 🍿 #HardKnocks premieres August 8th on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/e0CyYvZhmE — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 26, 2023

Watch: Hard Knocks Teaser Featuring The New York Jets

The footage highlights the matchup between two of the Jets’ best young players: wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Wilson, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Gardner, the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year, went head-to-head during a scrimmage between the offense and defense.

Both Wilson and Gardner found success while matching up with one another. As one assistant coach says in the footage, “Those two are going to make each other great.”

Aaron Rodgers even complimented Gardner after the talented cornerback broke up a pass thrown by the four-time MVP.

Hard Knocks Will Premiere In August

lol coach pic.twitter.com/k5SIWCB9yv — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 20, 2023

Cameras have been rolling at Jets training camp since players reported on July 19.

Although the Jets were unhappy upon being selected, head coach Robert Saleh has now embraced the show as the team enters 2023 with playoff expectations.

“We’re fine,” Saleh told reporters on July 20. “We’ve been doing One Jets Drive for the last couple of years. Just talking with Hard Knocks, they’ve got a great group of people that are working with us and we expressed some of our concerns. They answered it and it’s gonna be fine. It’s no different than One Jets Drive.”

Hard Knocks premieres on August 8 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

