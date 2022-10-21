NBA Picks

How To Watch NBA Streams For Every Game: Watch NBA Games On Tonight For Free

Paul Kelly
The new 2022/23 NBA season continues tonight with 11 games for Basketball fans to get their teeth stuck into. Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves are just three of the standout games from a packed night of NBA action. Here is how you can watch every game of basketball for free via our NBA live stream from anywhere in the US, courtesy of Jazzsports.

How To Watch NBA Streams For Every Game Tonight

Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Every Basketball Game Tonight

Friday Night NBA Basketball Preview

Friday night (October 21st) sees 11 huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening.

The 11 games from the NBA tonight include:

  • New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets
  • San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
  • Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards
  • Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks
  • Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets
  • Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat
  • Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks
  • Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets
  • Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors
  • Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trailblazers

With a feast of NBA action to get stuck into tonight, ensure you don’t miss a single basket by watching any of the above matches vis Jazzsports’ excellent live streaming service. The live stream is completely free and available to anyone who resides in the US.

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s 11 NBA fixtures:

New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets Odds

Bet New Orleans Pelicans Charlotte Hornets Play
Moneyline -275 +225 Jazz logo
Point Spread -7.0 (-110) +7.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 229.5 (-110) Over 229.5 (-110) Jazz logo

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers Odds

Bet San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers Play
Moneyline +120 -140 Jazz logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 232.5 (-110) Over 232.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards Odds

Bet Chicago Bulls Washington Wizards Play
Moneyline +110 -130 Jazz logo
Point Spread +2.0 (-110) -2.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 222.5 (-110) Over 222.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Odds

Bet Orlando Magic Atlanta Hawks Play
Moneyline +320 -400 Jazz logo
Point Spread +9.0 (-110) -9.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 225.0 (-110) Over 225.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Odds

Bet Brooklyn Nets Toronto Raptors Play
Moneyline -140 +120 Jazz logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 227.0 (-110) Over 227.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Odds

Bet Boston Celtics Miami Heat Play
Moneyline -140 +120 Jazz logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110)
 Jazz logo
Total Points Under 219.0 (-110) Over 219.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Odds

Bet Detroit Pistons New York Knicks Play
Moneyline +230 -280 Jazz logo
Point Spread +7.0 (-110) -7.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 218.5 (-110) Over 218.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets Odds

Bet Memphis Grizzlies Houston Rockets Play
Moneyline -240 +200 Jazz logo
Point Spread -6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 232.5 (-110) Over 232.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves Odds

Bet Utah Jazz Minnesota Timberwolves Play
Moneyline +260 -320 Jazz logo
Point Spread +8.0 (-110) -8.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 227.5 (-110) Over 227.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Odds

Bet Denver Nuggets Golden State Warriors Play
Moneyline +170 -200 Jazz logo
Point Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 229.5 (-110) Over 229.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trailblazers Odds

Bet Phoenix Suns Portland Trailblazers Play
Moneyline -210 +175 Jazz logo
Point Spread -5.0 (-110) +5.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 224.5 (-110) Over 224.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
