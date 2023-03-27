NFL News and Rumors

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Shares Interesting Thoughts About Lamar Jackson

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: DEC 23 Colts at Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s revealing social media post was the topic du jour for the first day of the NFL meetings.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard appeared to choose his words very carefully when discussing the Jackson situation with reporter Stephen Holder.

What he did say certainly gives the appearance that the Colts are vetting the Lamar Jackson situation to see if he could potentially become a member of the Indianapolis Colts in 2023.

What Ballard Said

Ballard acknowledged that Jackson is a “special” player.

He also would not divulge how deep the Colts’ involvement may be in trying to get Jackson.

Ballard said:

“But you never know how any of this will work out…But I think anytime at that position we have a chance to acquire a guy, you’ve got do your work on it to see if it’s doable…Sometimes it is, sometimes it’s not.”

The Colts Quarterback Situation

The Colts need a quarterback and have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Are they willing to try to draft the next Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck?

Will they roll the dice again on another veteran given how the Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz experiments worked out the past two seasons?

Arguably, Jackson is a much different quarterback and in a different stage of his career than Ryan and with more upside than Wentz.

The fact is the Colts need a franchise quarterback and were spoiled with the screaming success of Manning and Luck for over 20 years that the past four years have been difficult to watch.

The Irony

How ironic would it be if the Colts got Lamar Jackson?

He would go from the Baltimore team that replaced the Colts to the Baltimore team that left the city in the middle of the night with Mayflower trucks packed and headed for Indianapolis.

For months, this has been speculated and could potentially happen.

Adding to the plotline is the fact that the Ravens are scheduled to play the Indianapolis Colts in a 2023 home game.

Jackson could be using the visiting locker room at M&T Stadium during that game and for the first time in his NFL career.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
