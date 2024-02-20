Interview with Canadian Olympic gold medalist Jennifer Jones

The 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is continuing from Calgary. Here is my interview with 2014 Olympic gold medalist, 17-time Grand Slam champion, and two-time World Champion Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg.

Q: This is your 18th Scotties appearance, but your final appearance at the Canadian National Women’s Curling Championship. How excited are you being at the Scotties this year?

A: “I am so excited. I am as excited as my first Scotties in Brandon in 2002. It has never gotten old for me. It has really been a big week.”

Q: You competed at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts back in Calgary in 2021. At that time there were no fans because of coronavirus. Tell me about what it is like to play in an atmosphere with spectators.

A: “It was still amazing. We were in a situation in the world where we could not see anybody but we were allowed to curl. It was pretty exciting to curl back then. But the crowd here is just electrifying. It is loud and it is exciting. They are super into it and is a phenomenal place to play.”

Q: Are you able to clarify when you are retiring from women’s curling? There was one report that you were retiring at the end of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

A: “It is at the end of the season.”

Q: Looking back at your curling career, what has been your greatest accomplishment to date.

A: “I don’t know. It is hard to choose one. I’ve been asked that all week. I think honestly it is just really enjoying the moment, every single moment and opportunity. I thoroughly enjoy it and I am really proud of that. It doesn’t get old here.”

Q: How are things going in mixed doubles. That is going to be your primary focus as of next season.

A: “So far, so good. We are the reigning Canadian champs (playing alongside husband Brent Laing of Meaford, Ontario). You know, we have had an ok year. Now, this way we will have a little bit more time to practice.”

Q: You have done some broadcasting for Rogers Sportsnet in the Grand Slam of Curling. Could more broadcasting be in your future coming up?

A: “You never know. Maybe. I don’t really have any plans. Potentially, that could be something for sure.”

As for now, Jones’s Manitoba rink are undefeated to date at four wins and zero losses. She will face another undefeated team this evening in Rachel Homan of Ontario.