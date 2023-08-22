NFL News and Rumors

Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba To Undergo Wrist Surgery, Recovery Timeline TBD

Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is undergoing wrist surgery today and may miss time to start the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Suffered Wrist Injury In Preseason Game

Smith-Njigba broke a bone in his wrist Saturday in Seattle’s Week 2 preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

A timeline for Smith-Njigba’s return has not been determined. According to Schefter’s sources, Seattle will decide how much time Smith-Njigba will miss based on the surgery’s results.

Smith-Njigba will undergo the procedure on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Seattle Has High Hopes For Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle drafted Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith-Njigba is slotted to be Seattle’s No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

At Ohio State, Smith-Njigba was one of the many talented prospects on the roster that featured current NFL stars Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

In 2021, Smith-Njigba exploded for 95 catches, 1,606 yards, and nine touchdowns. Smith-Njigba set an FBS Bowl and an Ohio State record for 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl. JSN finished the game with 15 receptions, 347 yards, and three touchdowns in an Ohio State 48-45 victory over Utah.

