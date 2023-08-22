Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is undergoing wrist surgery today and may miss time to start the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Suffered Wrist Injury In Preseason Game

Seahawks’ first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba is undergoing wrist surgery today in Philadelphia, but still could have a chance to be ready for the start of the regular season, per sources. Surgery will determine how long he will miss. He hurt his wrist Saturday night vs. Dallas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2023

Smith-Njigba broke a bone in his wrist Saturday in Seattle’s Week 2 preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

A timeline for Smith-Njigba’s return has not been determined. According to Schefter’s sources, Seattle will decide how much time Smith-Njigba will miss based on the surgery’s results.

Smith-Njigba will undergo the procedure on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Seattle Has High Hopes For Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Here's the play where #Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered his left wrist fracture Our panel of doctors DO NOT think he will play Week 1 Injury analysis and fantasy outlook⏩https://t.co/clRkXc14Yu pic.twitter.com/ULGxYaacWV — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) August 22, 2023

Seattle drafted Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith-Njigba is slotted to be Seattle’s No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

At Ohio State, Smith-Njigba was one of the many talented prospects on the roster that featured current NFL stars Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

In 2021, Smith-Njigba exploded for 95 catches, 1,606 yards, and nine touchdowns. Smith-Njigba set an FBS Bowl and an Ohio State record for 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl. JSN finished the game with 15 receptions, 347 yards, and three touchdowns in an Ohio State 48-45 victory over Utah.

