As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, all eyes are on Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With a top-15 draft projection and impressive college stats, Smith-Njigba has emerged as a standout prospect. In this article, we’ll delve into his draft projection, college statistics, and combine results, including his 40-time, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle, and 3-cone drill.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

College — Ohio State

— Ohio State Hometown — Rockwall, TX

— Rockwall, TX Class — Junior

— Junior Height — 6’ 1’’

— 6’ 1’’ Weight — 196 lbs

— 196 lbs Arm Length — 30 1/2’’

— 30 1/2’’ Hand Size — 9’’

— 9’’ NFL Draft Projection — Top-15 Pick

NFL Next Gen Stats Scores

Production Score — 68 (2023 Combine WR Rank: 19th)

— 68 (2023 Combine WR Rank: 19th) Athleticism Score — 67 (2023 Combine WR Rank: 37th)

— 67 (2023 Combine WR Rank: 37th) Total Score — 78 (2023 Combine WR Rank: 10th)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Draft Projection

Smith-Njigba is projected as a top-15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with many experts mocking him at 12 to the Houston Texans. One NFL executive claimed that a lot of NFL teams only have one wide receiver with a first-round grade, and that’s Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

He’s expected to be the first WR off the board on April 27th, draft night. However, BetOnline thinks he’ll go later than pick 14.5, setting the odds on that at -150, which translates to a 60% probability.

This discrepancy between sportsbooks and draft experts adds an intriguing layer to Smith-Njigba’s draft stock.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba College Football Statistics

A 5-star prospect out of high school, Smith-Njigba played with two NFL first-rounders (Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson) in 2021 and still made a significant impact at Ohio State. In 2021, he recorded 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and 9 touchdowns, helping the Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl that year. Unfortunately, he only played three games in 2022 due to a hamstring injury.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Combine Performance

40-Yard Dash — 4.48 Seconds (Pro Day)

— 4.48 Seconds (Pro Day) Vertical Jump — 35’’

— 35’’ Broad Jump — 10’ 5’’

— 10’ 5’’ 3-Cone Drill — 6.57 Seconds

— 6.57 Seconds 20-Yard Shuttle — 3.93 Seconds

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 40-Time

Smith-Njigba didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the combine, possibly due to his hamstring not being fully recovered. However, he clocked a 4.48 at his pro day and was reported to have run a 4.46 in training, showcasing his elite speed.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba did run the 40 at Ohio State’s Pro Day. Please use your home stop watches to figure out the time pic.twitter.com/2e7Kgrq7Qr — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) March 22, 2023

He joins the ranks of NFL wide receivers like Chris Godwin (4.42s) and Justin Jefferson (4.43s), who ran 40-yard dashes in the same range at their respective combines and have been effective in the slot, where Smith-Njigba will likely play most of his snaps. In fact, one of Smith-Njigba’s NFL comparisons is slot receiver Jarvis Landry.

Jaxon Smith Njigba Vertical Leap, 3-Cone Drill and 20-Yard Shuttle

Although his vertical leap of 35″ ranked towards the bottom of the WR class at the 2023 combine, possibly due to his hamstring injury, Smith-Njigba excelled in the 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. In fact, he finished first among wide receivers who completed these drills in the 2023 NFL Combine.

His 6.57 seconds 3- cone drill (12th quickest WR since 2007) and 3.93 seconds 20-yard shuttle (4th quickest WR since 2007) were substantially better than other wide receivers who performed these drills. These results highlight his elite athleticism and ability to change direction quickly.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Other Measurables

With a height of 6’1″ and weighing in at 196 lbs, Smith-Njigba is neither too small nor too large for an NFL wide receiver. As previously mentioned, his size and skill set make him a prime candidate for playing in the slot.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has impressive college stats, and his combine performance demonstrates his potential as a top wide receiver in the NFL. His athleticism, speed, and quick change of direction are key attributes that will serve him well on the field. Keep an eye on Smith-Njigba as he takes the next step in his football journey during the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Betting Guides 2023