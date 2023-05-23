NFL News and Rumors

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Tweaks Calf, Sits Out Practice

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands at the podium.

All eyes were on Florham, Park, New Jersey, as Aaron Rodgers was set to participate in New York Jets’ OTAs. However, Rodgers sat out Tuesday’s practice after tweaking his calf during pre-practice. However, the four-time MVP does not believe it’s serious.

“I tweaked my calf in pre-practice conditioning, so I decided to take a ‘vet’ day,” Rodgers told reporters. “I don’t think it’s too serious.”

Aaron Rodgers Excited For The Upcoming Season With The New York Jets

Rodgers is participating in OTAs with the Jets, something he typically skipped the past few years as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

However, Rodgers has a new lease on life since being traded to the Jets in April.

“Every day I wake up excited to come to the facility. Now the commute being two minutes really helps, because just rolling out of bed and heading to the facility is nice,” Rodgers said (via SNY). “but I have an excitement about heading down Jets Drive.”

Aaron Rodgers Will Look To Get Jets Back To The Playoffs

The mission is clear for the Jets. New York brought in Rodgers to guide the Jets to their first playoff appearance since 2010, the longest drought in the NFL.

So far, Rodgers has enjoyed his time with second-year head coach Robert Saleh, who “allows guys to be themselves.”

“I really enjoy the freedom of expression,” Rodgers said. “Guys are themselves all the time, and they enjoy showing their personalities off. He [Saleh] allows for the silliness at times. . . . He does a good job at balancing the accountability with the freedom.”

The Jets open their season against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 on Monday Night Football.

 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning Kick off 2005 Fantasy Football Season

Eli Manning Roasts Brother Peyton Manning For Sports Emmy Win

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
NFL Makes Rule Changes To Kickoff, Former And Current NFL Stars Respond
Author image Colin Lynch  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Denver Broncos place kicker Brandon McManus kicks the ball.
Denver Broncos Release Kicker Brandon McManus After Nine Seasons
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
wpf-607ff31844a0c196c3a88be0d55fceb2-wpf-Roger-Goodell
Roger Goodell Reportedly Close to Extension With NFL Through 2027
Author image Colin Lynch  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Panthers first year head coach Frank Reich (1)
NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers Coach Frank Reich Calls 3 QBs ‘Really Sharp’ During Monday’s OTA
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills v Washington Redskins
NFL Passes Controversial Fair Catch Rule For 2023 Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Honoring Jim Brown Could Be A Complicated Decision For The Cleveland Browns
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
More News
Arrow to top