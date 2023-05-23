Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Tweaks Calf, Sits Out Practice

All eyes were on Florham, Park, New Jersey, as Aaron Rodgers was set to participate in New York Jets’ OTAs. However, Rodgers sat out Tuesday’s practice after tweaking his calf during pre-practice. However, the four-time MVP does not believe it’s serious.

“I tweaked my calf in pre-practice conditioning, so I decided to take a ‘vet’ day,” Rodgers told reporters. “I don’t think it’s too serious.”

Aaron Rodgers Excited For The Upcoming Season With The New York Jets

Rodgers is participating in OTAs with the Jets, something he typically skipped the past few years as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

However, Rodgers has a new lease on life since being traded to the Jets in April.

“Every day I wake up excited to come to the facility. Now the commute being two minutes really helps, because just rolling out of bed and heading to the facility is nice,” Rodgers said (via SNY). “but I have an excitement about heading down Jets Drive.”

Aaron Rodgers Will Look To Get Jets Back To The Playoffs

The mission is clear for the Jets. New York brought in Rodgers to guide the Jets to their first playoff appearance since 2010, the longest drought in the NFL.

So far, Rodgers has enjoyed his time with second-year head coach Robert Saleh, who “allows guys to be themselves.”

“I really enjoy the freedom of expression,” Rodgers said. “Guys are themselves all the time, and they enjoy showing their personalities off. He [Saleh] allows for the silliness at times. . . . He does a good job at balancing the accountability with the freedom.”

The Jets open their season against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 on Monday Night Football.

