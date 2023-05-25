NFL News and Rumors

Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo Underwent Foot Surgery In March

Dan Girolamo
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery on his injured left foot this past March, according to The Athletic.

Jimmy Garoppolo Injured Left Foot With San Francisco 49ers

Garoppolo injured his left foot in Week 13 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo missed the rest of the season. At the time of his injury, Garoppolo went 7-3 as the starting quarterback.

Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels said Garoppolo will not participate in OTAs as he recovers from the injury.

Garoppolo has not been cleared for practice, according to Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo Signed With Las Vegas Raiders In Offseason

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with Las Vegas on March 17. Garoppolo is expected to be the starting quarterback in Week 1.

The 31-year-old replaces Derek Carr, who signed with the New Orleans Saints on March 6.

As a starter, Garoppolo is 40-17 in the regular season, with a 4-2 record in the postseason. Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019.

For his career, Garoppolo has thrown for 14,289 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
