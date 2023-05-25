Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo Underwent Foot Surgery In March

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery on his injured left foot this past March, according to The Athletic.

Jimmy Garoppolo is not participating in Raiders’ OTAs as he recovers from a left foot injury, Josh McDaniels said. Garoppolo had surgery in March after signing with Las Vegas. His recovery timeline is unknown. More from @tashanreed and @VicTafur: https://t.co/fVo3XWzFyt — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 25, 2023

Jimmy Garoppolo Injured Left Foot With San Francisco 49ers

Garoppolo injured his left foot in Week 13 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo missed the rest of the season. At the time of his injury, Garoppolo went 7-3 as the starting quarterback.

Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels said Garoppolo will not participate in OTAs as he recovers from the injury.

Garoppolo has not been cleared for practice, according to Garoppolo.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels says new QB Jimmy Garoppolo is not on the field for OTAs. “He’s going through his process, like we knew he would.” Said same for first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson. Both players coming off respective foot injuries/surgeries. pic.twitter.com/pR4H42CSbE — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) May 25, 2023

Jimmy Garoppolo Signed With Las Vegas Raiders In Offseason

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with Las Vegas on March 17. Garoppolo is expected to be the starting quarterback in Week 1.

The 31-year-old replaces Derek Carr, who signed with the New Orleans Saints on March 6.

As a starter, Garoppolo is 40-17 in the regular season, with a 4-2 record in the postseason. Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019.

For his career, Garoppolo has thrown for 14,289 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions.

