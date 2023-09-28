JJ Watt Lands In Houston In Advance Of Ring Of Honor Weekend

He might be gone, but Houston Texans fans are proving that he has not been forgotten.

Three days before JJ Watt’s Ring of Honor induction during the Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Texans social media account posted that “he’s here and he’s perfect.”

He’s here and he’s perfect pic.twitter.com/6opaZTJxZF — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 28, 2023

Watt will receive this honor after announcing his retirement at the end of the 2022 season.

The 34-year-old defensive end and future first-ballot Hall of Famer was the No. 11 overall pick of the Texans in the 2011 NFL Draft.

He played for the Texans through 2020 before finishing his career with two seasons in Arizona.

His individual accomplishments are massive: 3-time Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 2014-2015), 2-time sacks leader (2012, 2015), and 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year are just a few of them.

MAGIC MAN JJ WATT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2OVfeuYR6m — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2023

September 28, 2014: @JJWatt with an 80-yard pick six in the Texans 23-17 win over the Bills. pic.twitter.com/VOekf1GVFG — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) September 28, 2023

It will be a Watt family affair in Houston on Sunday as brother TJ Watt plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

JJ Watt goes into the Texans Ring of Honor Sunday and they are playing the Steelers. His brother TJ Watt plays for the Steelers. So which team does he root for? — Pens Retweets (@retweets_pens) September 28, 2023

Watch the 2-1 Steelers take on the 1-2 Texans on JJ Watt Day on October 1, 2023 on CBS.

