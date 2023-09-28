Texans

JJ Watt Lands In Houston In Advance Of Ring Of Honor Weekend

Wendi Oliveros
He might be gone, but Houston Texans fans are proving that he has not been forgotten.

Three days before JJ Watt’s Ring of Honor induction during the Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Texans social media account posted that “he’s here and he’s perfect.”

Watt will receive this honor after announcing his retirement at the end of the 2022 season.

The 34-year-old defensive end and future first-ballot Hall of Famer was the No. 11 overall pick of the Texans in the 2011 NFL Draft.

He played for the Texans through 2020 before finishing his career with two seasons in Arizona.

His individual accomplishments are massive: 3-time Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 2014-2015), 2-time sacks leader (2012, 2015), and 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year are just a few of them.

It will be a Watt family affair in Houston on Sunday as brother TJ Watt plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watch the 2-1 Steelers take on the 1-2 Texans on JJ Watt Day on October 1, 2023 on CBS.

Texans
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
