Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card & Live Stream

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez will be live from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY this Saturday night. Taylor will be putting his super lightweight title on the line against the former unified lightweight champion Lopez Jr. in a fight that is guaranteed to be an absolute barn burner.

For boxing fans in the US, this fight will cost just a $9.99 a month subscription or $99.99 annual subscription to ESPN+. For the boxing fans in the UK it will cost a monthly subscription to Sky Sports which is £34.99 a month.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the event are going as high as $1,440.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. Ticket Prices

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. will be live from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The theater can hold up to 5,600.

This highly anticipated title fight between two of the best lightweights is expected to draw a sold-out crowd at the Hulu Theater.

Being one of the biggest fight cards of the month for Top Rank boxing, tickets start at $116.

The prices range from there and have gone up to as much as $1,440.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. PPV Cost

Boxing fans can catch Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. with their ESPN+ or Sky Sports subscription this Saturday night at 8 P.M. EST.

Check out the full fight card for Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez below.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. Fight Card

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez Jr. will go toe-to-toe for the WBO super lightweight title.

Josh Taylor is the current undisputed super lightweight champion. He is a very skilled boxer with excellent footwork and a precise jab. He is also a very good counter-puncher, and he has the ability to finish fights with 13 knockouts on his record. Taylor is undefeated in his professional career, with a record of 19-0 and he will need to be in his best form if he wants to take out Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Teofimo Lopez Jr. is the former unified lightweight champion. He is a very powerful puncher with excellent hand speed. He is also a very good boxer, and he has the ability to outbox his opponents. Lopez has a record of 18-1, with 13 knockouts. Lopez Jr. is still the same fighter that Beat Vasiliy Lomachenko who many thought defeated Devin Haney not too long ago. If that Lopez Jr. shows up that showed up against Lomachenko it could be a long night for Josh Taylor.

Here are the official undercard details for the fight:

Josh Taylor (C) vs Teofimo Lopez; WBO Super-Lightweight Title

Xander Zayas vs Ronald Cruz; Super-welterweighT

Henry Lebron vs Carlos Ramos; Super-Featherweight

Jamaine Ortiz vs Humberto Galindo; Lightweight

Robson Conceicao vs Nicolas Polanco; Super-Featherweight

Omar Rosario vs Jan Carlos Rivera; Super-Lightweight

Damian Knyba vs Helaman Olguin; Heavyweight

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Josh Taylor -190 Teofimo Lopez Jr. +165

