Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Is Ruled Out Of Week 7 Game Against Chicago Bears

Wendi Oliveros
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in their Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears.

Garoppolo suffered a back injury in the Week 6 win over the New England Patriots.

He was taken to a hospital for precautionary tests.

Though his actual injury has yet to be defined, Raiders head coach Josh Daniels indicated on Monday that it could have been much worse.

Either Brian Hoyer Or Aidan O’Connell Will Get The Start

The Raiders have not indicated if veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell will get the start.

Hoyer is confident that he can step in if necessary claiming that he will have the arm strength until he is 60.

O’Connell takes things day-to-day continuing to learn and grow into his role.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
