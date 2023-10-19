The Las Vegas Raiders will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in their Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears.

Garoppolo suffered a back injury in the Week 6 win over the New England Patriots.

He was taken to a hospital for precautionary tests.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo was taken to a local hospital last night. pic.twitter.com/Ya4zioYJqD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023

Though his actual injury has yet to be defined, Raiders head coach Josh Daniels indicated on Monday that it could have been much worse.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels tells reporters that on QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back), they dodged a bullet. “The prognosis is a lot better than it might otherwise have been.” Sounds like if he misses time, it won’t be much more than this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023

Either Brian Hoyer Or Aidan O’Connell Will Get The Start

The Raiders have not indicated if veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell will get the start.

More on @Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo being ruled out for Sunday: The Raiders will continue to evaluate backups Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell this week as they go about deciding who to start against the @ChicagoBears — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 19, 2023

Hoyer is confident that he can step in if necessary claiming that he will have the arm strength until he is 60.

“I’ll have the arm strength until I’m 60.” Veteran QB Brian Hoyer sounds ready to go for the Raiders on Sunday against the Bears if the 37-year-old must step in for Jimmy Garoppolo 🎥: By @Sean_Zittel, Vegas Sports Today#RaiderNation @VegasSportsTD pic.twitter.com/uHMcdCU1qR — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) October 19, 2023

O’Connell takes things day-to-day continuing to learn and grow into his role.

Aidan O’Connell on preparing for whatever the role might be for ⁦@Raiders⁩ on Sunday pic.twitter.com/9c6VfaWSgQ — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 19, 2023

