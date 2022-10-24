LeBron Says “Lakers Can’t Shoot” After Loss To Portland Trail Blazers

The Lakers continued their poor start to the season at the weekend as they suffered a shocking loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, with LeBron admitting after the game that his side aren’t great shooters.

LeBron and the Lakers are now 0-3 to start the season following a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday, and the 37-year old said after the game that his side isn’t built for shooting, after another worrying performance from the Lakers:

“I hate to lose and especially the way we had this game, but give credit to Portland.

“To be completely honest, we’re not a team constructed of great shooting. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team.”

Russel Westbrook had yet another disappointing performance against Portland, with just 10 points and some questionable misses towards the end of the game. Despite being evidently frustrated at his teammate, LeBron was careful not to criticise Westbrook after the game, and said that’s not who he is:

“You guys can write about Russ and all the things you guys want to try to talk about Russ, but I’m not up here to do that [criticise Westbrook], I won’t do that.

here is LeBron’s reaction to Westbrook’s decision with 30 seconds lefthttps://t.co/KATe2kYAyu pic.twitter.com/0iE0dEGwef — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 23, 2022

“I’ve said that over and over, that’s not who I am.”

The Lakers difficult start to the season continues on Wednesday, as they take on the Nuggets who are currently 2-1 after their opening games.