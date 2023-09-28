NFL News and Rumors

Lions vs. Packers: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dan Girolamo
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta

Thursday Night Football heads to Lambeau Field when the Detroit Lions (2-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (2-1). Below, we examine our top Thursday Night Football player props for the Lions vs. Packers.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Sam LaPorta Over 4.5 Receptions (+110)

Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has been impressive through three games. LaPorta broke out in Week 3 with eight receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown. LaPorta is already second on the team in receptions and targets. LaPorta leads all tight ends with 186 receiving yards.

LaPorta has registered at least five catches in the Lions’ first three games. LaPorta is due for another seven to eight targets against the Packers, which should lead to five catches.

Bet on Sam LaPorta Over 4.5 Receptions (+110) at BetOnline

Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+129)

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to play like one of the best receivers in the NFL. As Goff’s favorite target, St. Brown has 21 receptions on 27 targets for 275 yards and one touchdown. The lone score came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

St. Brown has a nearly 30% target share and plays 87.3% of the snaps. The opportunities to score are there.

The Packers defense ranks 10th in pass defense this season, allowing 199.7 yards per game. However, Packers top cornerback Jaire Alexander is listed as questionable due to a back injury.

Even if Alexander plays, he won’t be 100%, opening the door for St. Brown to exploit his matchups against the weaker members of the Packers secondary.

Bet on Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+129) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top