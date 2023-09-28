Thursday Night Football heads to Lambeau Field when the Detroit Lions (2-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (2-1). Below, we examine our top Thursday Night Football player props for the Lions vs. Packers.

Lions vs. Packers: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Sam LaPorta Over 4.5 Receptions (+110)

"This is the one." @JaredGoff16 knew he had a TD coming to Sam LaPorta 🔥 @InsideTheNFL pic.twitter.com/EH6MWOYrwj — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 27, 2023

Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has been impressive through three games. LaPorta broke out in Week 3 with eight receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown. LaPorta is already second on the team in receptions and targets. LaPorta leads all tight ends with 186 receiving yards.

LaPorta has registered at least five catches in the Lions’ first three games. LaPorta is due for another seven to eight targets against the Packers, which should lead to five catches.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+129)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a beast in the last 10 games of his young career. 90% Hit Rate for 60+ yards and has been exposing secondaries past two weeks. Will be interesting to see what he does this weekend. pic.twitter.com/OLDN4MPy5x — xEP Network | AI Projections & Data (@xEP_Network) September 27, 2023

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to play like one of the best receivers in the NFL. As Goff’s favorite target, St. Brown has 21 receptions on 27 targets for 275 yards and one touchdown. The lone score came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

St. Brown has a nearly 30% target share and plays 87.3% of the snaps. The opportunities to score are there.

The Packers defense ranks 10th in pass defense this season, allowing 199.7 yards per game. However, Packers top cornerback Jaire Alexander is listed as questionable due to a back injury.

Even if Alexander plays, he won’t be 100%, opening the door for St. Brown to exploit his matchups against the weaker members of the Packers secondary.

