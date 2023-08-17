Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is likely out for the rest of the preseason with a leg injury, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Thursday.

Jameson Williams Out With Injury, Suspended First Six Games

Lions WR Jameson Williams has a hamstring injury that will likely keep him out of the preseason. Dan Campbell said it’s “probably unlikely” he plays in the preseason finale. pic.twitter.com/a2p68dtfUp — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 17, 2023

Campbell said there’s a “good chance” that Williams’ injury keeps him out the rest of the preseason. Williams suffered a right hamstring injury during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

Williams will miss the first six games of the 2023 season after being suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. The Alabama product is eligible to come off suspension for Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22.

Selected by the Lions with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams missed the first three months of the season due to a torn ACL suffered in college. He made his NFL debut on December 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also suffered an ankle injury, but Campbell believes his star wideout will return next week before the final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit Lions Enter 2023 Season With High Expectations

Injury updates on Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams pic.twitter.com/ZiaFc6mA2w — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 17, 2023

The Lions are a potential breakout candidate for the 2023 season.

The Lions were one of the best teams in the second half of the 2022 season, finishing with an overall record of 9-8 after a 1-6 start.

As the favorites to win the NFC North, the Lions open the year in Kansas City for the NFL Opening Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 7.

NFL Betting Guides 2023