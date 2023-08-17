NFL News and Rumors

Lions WR Jameson Williams Will Likely Miss Rest Of Preseason With Leg Injury

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is likely out for the rest of the preseason with a leg injury, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Thursday.

Jameson Williams Out With Injury, Suspended First Six Games

Campbell said there’s a “good chance” that Williams’ injury keeps him out the rest of the preseason. Williams suffered a right hamstring injury during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

Williams will miss the first six games of the 2023 season after being suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. The Alabama product is eligible to come off suspension for Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22.

Selected by the Lions with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams missed the first three months of the season due to a torn ACL suffered in college. He made his NFL debut on December 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also suffered an ankle injury, but Campbell believes his star wideout will return next week before the final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit Lions Enter 2023 Season With High Expectations

The Lions are a potential breakout candidate for the 2023 season.

The Lions were one of the best teams in the second half of the 2022 season, finishing with an overall record of 9-8 after a 1-6 start.

As the favorites to win the NFC North, the Lions open the year in Kansas City for the NFL Opening Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 7.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Lions NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
How to Bet the bengals in ohio sports betting

Judge Rules That Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon Is Not Guilty of Charges Stemming From January Road Rage Incident

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Cam Akers NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the NFC Championship
Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers Thrown Out Of Practice After Fight With Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Russell Gage
Bucs WR Russell Gage Out For Season With Knee Injury
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Quarterbacks In 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
panthers ol looking for answers (1)
NFL Preseason 2023: Carolina Panthers’ OL Dilemma Evolving Into Problem Following Crash Against New York Jets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase
Ja’Marr Chase Puts Cooper Kupp On NFL WR Mount Rushmore
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
AFC West Preview 2023: NFL Odds, Contenders, Predictions, Expert Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top