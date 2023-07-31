It’s hard to find someone who loves football more than Detriot Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

On the Pardon My Take podcast, Barstool Sports’ Dan Katz asked Campbell to talk about football. Campbell, one of the league’s rising stars at the head coach level, passionately described what the game means to him.

“Anybody who’s been able to play this sport at any level, when you’re a kid, middle school, high school, college, you’re fortunate enough to go to the pros — to me, we owe everything to this game,” Campbell said on the podcast.

We asked Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell to talk about football. It was as amazing as you’d expect. Presented by @CoorsLight #ad pic.twitter.com/aZuPfqJEom — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) July 31, 2023

Dan Campbell Gets Emotional Talking About Football

As Katz joked that the Lions’ coach could cry, the emotion overtook Campbell in the moment as he poured out his love and respect for football.

“The game speaks for itself, and the only thing we can do is mess it up,” Campbell said. “And to me, don’t ever disrespect this game because, in my opinion, it’s the greatest sport that you could possibly play. There’s blood. There’s sweat. There’s tears. Everybody’s gotta be going the same way to have success.”

While Campbell acknowledged the game is not for everybody, he admitted that he deeply “respects this game,” and explained how he owes so much to football.

“To me, we owe it as players, coaches, anybody’s thats’ associated with it to give it everything we’ve got because it is an unbelievable game,” Campbell said.

Dan Campbell Was ‘Out Of Breath’ While Interviewing For Miami Dolphins

Dan Campbell certainly stood out when he interview for his first coaching job @rhoback pic.twitter.com/Gbj9Y3rGTr — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) July 31, 2023

After retiring from the NFL as an 11-year veteran, Campbell began his coaching career as an intern with the Miami Dolphins in 2010.

The next season, Campbell interviewed to be the Dolphins’ tight end coach. Conducting the interview was Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator at the time.

Due to his inexperience as a coach, Campbell decided to explain how he would coach by showing Daboll the techniques and drills he would implement on chairs.

“I didnt’ have the packet. I didn’t have all these … I don’t know how you’re supposed to interview as a coach,” Campbell said. “So all I know is I’m just going to go in there and go through it like I was a player. Here’s the technique. Here’s the chairs. I’m gonna do it. Here’s the play. And then running route, running around the table. I’m over the top. I just demoed everything.”

It’s this passion that turned Campbell into one of the most likable coaches in the NFL.

