Mariners sign outfielder Justin Upton

The Seattle Mariners have signed outfielder Justin Upton of Norfolk, Virginia to a one-year contract according to Spotrac. The terms of the contract were for one year and worth $700,000. The Mariners become Upton’s sixth Major League Baseball team following six years with the Arizona Diamondbacks (from 2007 to 2012), two seasons with the Atlanta Braves (2013 and 2014), one season with the San Diego Padres (2015), two seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2016 and 2017), and five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2017 to 2021).

With the Angels in 2021, Upton batted .211 with 17 home runs and 41 runs batted in. During 89 games, 362 plate appearances, and 318 at bats, he scored 47 runs, and had 67 hits, 12 doubles, four stolen bases, a .296 on base percentage, .409 slugging percentage, 130 total bases, and three sacrifice flies.

Release by Angels

According to the Associated Press, Upton was released by the Los Angeles Angels on April 8. At the time of the release, Upton was to play in the final year of his contract he signed in 2018 that was for five years and worth $106 million.

Four-Time All-Star

Four times Upton has been an All-Star. Twice with the Diamondbacks in 2009 and 2011, and once each with the Padres in 2015 and Tigers in 2017. During the 2017 MLB regular season when he combined his time with the Tigers and Angels, Upton had career highs in doubles (44), home runs (35), and runs batted in (109).

Mariners Woes

The primary reason why Seattle seemed to show interest in Upton is because there was an immediate need for her services in right field. Mitch Haniger has been out with a high ankle sprain, and Jared Kenelic only has 12 hits in 86 at bats for a horrible batting average of .140.

Expectations were high for the Mariners this season. However, they find themselves 10 games back of the Astros in the American League West and are already eight games below .500 at 17-25. Their current odds of winning the World Series are +5000 according to betonline.ag.