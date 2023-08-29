Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has found plenty of success in his first four years as a head coach. LaFleur won 13 games for three straight seasons before winning just eight in 2022. Below, we explore Matt LaFleur’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Matt LaFleur Contract And Salary

The Packers have handed contract extensions to head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) July 26, 2022

On January 8, 2019, the Packers hired Matt LaFleur as their next head coach, replacing interim coach Joe Philbin, who took over for the fired Mike McCarthy with four games left in the 2018 season.

LaFleur signed a four-year contract worth $5 million annually.

After three straight 13-win seasons, the Packers re-signed LaFleur to a contract extension in July 2022.

Matt LaFleur Net Worth

LaFleur has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

LaFleur has been a head coach for four seasons, with most of his net worth being attributed to his time with the Packers.

However, LaFleur has been coaching in the NFL since 2008, holding various assistant jobs along the way.

Matt LaFleur Head Coaching Record

Matt LaFleur says it’s been pretty cool to witness Jordan Loves growth over the years pic.twitter.com/xpRBw0Wfzy — Hogg (@HoggNFL) August 20, 2023

In four seasons, LaFleur has an excellent regular-season coaching record of 47-13 (71.2%) with a postseason record of 2-3.

In his first two seasons, LaFleur led the Packers to 13-3 records in the regular season, with appearances in the NFC Championship Games. However, the Packers fell short of the Super Bowl each time, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in 2019-2020 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020-2021.

The Packers went 13-3 during the 2021 regular season but lost to the 49ers in Green Bay during the Divisional Round.

Last season, the Packers missed the playoffs for only the third time since 2009.

Before the Packers, LaFleur served as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams (2017) and Tennessee Titans (2018).

Other teams LaFleur coached for include the Houston Texans (2008-2009), Washington Redskins (2010-2013), and Atlanta Falcons (2015-2016).

Matt LaFleur Wife

LaFleur is married to BreAnne Maak. Together, they have two sons.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was the best man at LaFleur’s wedding.

