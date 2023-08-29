NFL News and Rumors

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has found plenty of success in his first four years as a head coach. LaFleur won 13 games for three straight seasons before winning just eight in 2022. Below, we explore Matt LaFleur’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife. 

Matt LaFleur Contract And Salary

On January 8, 2019, the Packers hired Matt LaFleur as their next head coach, replacing interim coach Joe Philbin, who took over for the fired Mike McCarthy with four games left in the 2018 season.

LaFleur signed a four-year contract worth $5 million annually.

After three straight 13-win seasons, the Packers re-signed LaFleur to a contract extension in July 2022.

Matt LaFleur Net Worth

LaFleur has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

LaFleur has been a head coach for four seasons, with most of his net worth being attributed to his time with the Packers.

However, LaFleur has been coaching in the NFL since 2008, holding various assistant jobs along the way.

Matt LaFleur Head Coaching Record

In four seasons, LaFleur has an excellent regular-season coaching record of 47-13 (71.2%) with a postseason record of 2-3.

In his first two seasons, LaFleur led the Packers to 13-3 records in the regular season, with appearances in the NFC Championship Games. However, the Packers fell short of the Super Bowl each time, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in 2019-2020 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020-2021.

The Packers went 13-3 during the 2021 regular season but lost to the 49ers in Green Bay during the Divisional Round.

Last season, the Packers missed the playoffs for only the third time since 2009.

Before the Packers, LaFleur served as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams (2017) and Tennessee Titans (2018).

Other teams LaFleur coached for include the Houston Texans (2008-2009), Washington Redskins (2010-2013), and Atlanta Falcons (2015-2016).

Matt LaFleur Wife

LaFleur is married to BreAnne Maak. Together, they have two sons.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was the best man at LaFleur’s wedding.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

