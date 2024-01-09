Michael Pittman Jr. Open to Franchise Tag Possibility

Michael Pittman Jr. is one of the more underrated wide receivers in today’s NFL. The Indianapolis Colts know this and have a huge decision ahead in terms of Pittman’s future with the organization. Considering he is a pending free agent, the team could use the franchise tag on him. While Pittman did express a desire to test the open market, he also did not scoff at the potential of playing under a one-year tender.

“As of right now until March whatever, I’m still a Colt,” Pittman said, via FOX 59. “But speaking to the contract stuff, I made it this far so … I’ve loved my four years here, but I wouldn’t be doing my due diligence if I didn’t explore every option and find the best fit. “I think we want to get a sense of what’s out there.” “The franchise tag, I don’t think anybody would be displeased with $23 million,” he said on Monday, laughing. “The franchise tag is almost like a tag of respect because you get paid like the top-5 of your position. “But do I necessarily want to play on one? I wouldn’t say necessarily no I do not want to play on the tag. You can use that to work on a long-term deal as well.”

This offseason could showcase some top-tier receiver talent in free agency and Michael Pittman Jr. could be at the top of this list if the Colts do not want to pay him over $20 million for one season.

Michael Pittman Jr. Not Opposed to Potentially Being Franchise Tagged by Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman Jr. Had Arguably His Best Year This Season

The four-year pro had a terrific campaign this season. He logged 109 receptions, 1,152 yards, four touchdowns, and 10.6 yards per reception. On top of this, Pittman also recorded a catch percentage of 69.9 percent to go along with 72.0 yards per game. Not to mention, Pittman also averaged 6.8 receptions per game. The 26-year-old wide-out thrived under Shane Steichen’s system this year. He was also one of the more underrate fantasy football pickups as he logged 141.2 fantasy points this year.

Remember, he also had to get used to a different quarterback in Gardner Minshew mid-season considering rookie, Anthony Richardson, was sidelined for the season with a shoulder injury. Michael Pittman Jr. is one of the more underappreciated receivers in the league. If the Colts do not grant him a new deal, then he will be one of the more touted players in this year’s open market.

Teams Who Could Show Interest in the Wide Receiver

One team who could express interest in Pittman is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are once again heading to the postseason under head coach, Mike Tomlin. However, there offense is somewhat suspect. Adding Michael Pittman Jr. would give Tomlin a key weapon to game plan around and give Kenny Pickett another target outside of George Pickens. A second team to look out for is the New England Patriots. The Patriots are in desperate need of a go-to wide receiver and they have not had a consistent target ever since Julian Edelman retired. If Michael Pittman Jr. does decide to test the open market, then there will be a few teams willing to pay the underrated wide receiver.