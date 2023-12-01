MLB Offseason Key Dates: The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings Begin on Sunday

Baseball’s hot stove season is ready to kick into high gear beginning Sunday, December 3 when the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings officially kickoff in Nashville. Every offseason, for four-days, the MLB Winter Meetings become the center of the baseball universe with players, GM’s, and agents vying for the next big contract or blockbuster trade. The media will be there in full force hoping to get the biggest scoop of the baseball offseason. The Winter Meetings very well may be the most wonderful time of the year* for baseball.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings.

*- Okay, fine, the most wonderful time of the offseason until pitchers and catchers.

2023 MLB Winter Meetings

When : December 3 – December 6

: December 3 – December 6 Where : Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN

: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN Telecast : Live coverage on MLB Network

: Live coverage on MLB Network Broadcast: SiriusXM MLB Network Radio

Key Events

December 3 : Winter Meetings Open

: Winter Meetings Open December 3-6 : BBWAA meets to discuss Veterans Committe choice for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

: BBWAA meets to discuss Veterans Committe choice for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. December 3-6 : BBWAA announce the Ford C. Frink Award for broadcast excellence.

: BBWAA announce the Ford C. Frink Award for broadcast excellence. December 3-6 : BBWAA announce the BBWAA Career Excellence Award for baseball writers.

: BBWAA announce the BBWAA Career Excellence Award for baseball writers. December 5 : MLB Draft Lottery

: MLB Draft Lottery December 6 : MLB Rule 5 Draft

: MLB Rule 5 Draft December 6: Winter Meetings Close