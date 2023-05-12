The NFL announced the regular season schedule for the 2023-2024 season, including the entire slate for ESPN Monday Night Football.
NFL Schedule Release 2023: ESPN Monday Night Football Slate Revealed
ESPN’s 2023 Monday Night Football Schedule — with an asterisk; flex scheduling is eligible to begin in Week 12, when the Vikings host the Bears. pic.twitter.com/1vxNOMNbHH
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2023
Monday Night Football kicks off on September 11 when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.
Week 2 will include two games: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. on ABC.
Week 3 will also feature two games: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC and Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Monday Night Football will be the home of the Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be played in Kansas City during Week 11 on November 20.
There will be a late-season doubleheader on December 11. The Tennesse Titans will take on the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the Green Bay Packers will play the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.
Football will be played on Christmas Day as the Baltimore Ravens will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.
View the entire schedule below.
|Week
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|1
|9/11
|Bills at Jets
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN, ABC
|2
|9/18
|Saints at Panthers
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|2
|9/18
|Browns at Steelers
|8:15 p.m.
|ABC
|3
|9/25
|Eagles at Buccaneers
|7:15 p.m.
|ABC
|3
|9/25
|Rams at Bengals
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|4
|10/2
|Seahawks at Giants
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|5
|10/9
|Packers at Raiders
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|6
|10/16
|Cowboys at Chargers
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|7
|10/23
|49ers at Vikings
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|8
|10/30
|Raiders at Lions
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|9
|11/6
|Chargers at Jets
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|10
|11/13
|Broncos at Bills
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|11
|11/20
|Eagles at Chiefs
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN, ABC
|12
|11/27
|Bears at Vikings
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|13
|12/4
|Bengals at Jaguars
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|14
|12/11
|Titans at Dolphins
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|14
|12/11
|Packers at Giants
|8:15 p.m.
|ABC
|15
|12/18
|Chiefs at Patriots
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|16
|12/25
|Ravens at 49ers
|8:15 p.m.
|ABC
|17
|12/30
|Lions at Cowboys
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
