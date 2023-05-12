NFL News and Rumors

NFL Schedule Release 2023: ESPN Monday Night Football Schedule Revealed

Dan Girolamo
The NFL announced the regular season schedule for the 2023-2024 season, including the entire slate for ESPN Monday Night Football.

Monday Night Football Slate Revealed

Monday Night Football kicks off on September 11 when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

Week 2 will include two games: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. on ABC.

Week 3 will also feature two games: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC and Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Monday Night Football will be the home of the Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be played in Kansas City during Week 11 on November 20.

There will be a late-season doubleheader on December 11. The Tennesse Titans will take on the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the Green Bay Packers will play the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.

Football will be played on Christmas Day as the Baltimore Ravens will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.

View the entire schedule below.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV channel
1 9/11 Bills at Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN, ABC
2 9/18 Saints at Panthers 7:15 p.m. ESPN
2 9/18 Browns at Steelers 8:15 p.m. ABC
3 9/25 Eagles at Buccaneers 7:15 p.m. ABC
3 9/25 Rams at Bengals 8:15 p.m. ESPN
4 10/2 Seahawks at Giants 8:15 p.m. ESPN
5 10/9 Packers at Raiders 8:15 p.m. ESPN
6 10/16 Cowboys at Chargers 8:15 p.m. ESPN
7 10/23 49ers at Vikings 8:15 p.m. ESPN
8 10/30 Raiders at Lions 8:15 p.m. ESPN
9 11/6 Chargers at Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN
10 11/13 Broncos at Bills 8:15 p.m. ESPN
11 11/20 Eagles at Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ESPN, ABC
12 11/27 Bears at Vikings 8:15 p.m. ESPN
13 12/4 Bengals at Jaguars 8:15 p.m. ESPN
14 12/11 Titans at Dolphins 8:15 p.m. ESPN
14 12/11 Packers at Giants 8:15 p.m. ABC
15 12/18 Chiefs at Patriots 8:15 p.m. ESPN
16 12/25 Ravens at 49ers 8:15 p.m. ABC
17 12/30 Lions at Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN

 

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
