Ambetter Health 400

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
michael mcdowll and joey lagona in front at daytona (1)

For the second week in a row, drivers Michael McDowell and Joey Logano will start a NASCAR Cup Series event from the front two positions.

This time, however, the roles are reversed. After Logano earned the season-opening pole at Daytona International Speedway last week, McDowell turned the tables and captured his first career Cup pole for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Yea, that’s awesome,” McDowell told Fox Sports. “It comes down to team and execution. We need to back that up with a good result (Sunday).”

After starting second during the Daytona 500, McDowell led six early laps, but placed 36th and earned only one point.

Following his 467th career qualifying attempt Saturday, McDowell turned a hot lap of 178.844 mph at the 1.54-mile quad-oval track in Hampton, Ga.

Logano (178.424 mph) will start on the outside of the front row Sunday and will be followed by Kyle Busch (178.235), Todd Gilliland (178.235) and Kyle Larson (177.829).

Defending series champion Ryan Blaney will start P6 and newly crowned Daytona 500 champion William Byron will begin P11.

Stewart-Haas Racing Facing Disciplinary Action

Two Stewart-Haas Racing teams were ordered to surrender parts to NASCAR Cup Series officials for further examination.

The No. 10 and 41 Ford machines, piloted by Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece, respectively, had roof rail deflectors confiscated Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

According to the NASCAR Rule Book, roof air deflectors must consist of customized parts, constructed of 0.05-inch-thick aluminum and installed in approved slots. They also must be painted and designed to not interfere with roof flaps.

NASCAR officials could announce additional penalties to the pair of Stewart-Haas Racing teams Tuesday.

In other Cup Series pre-qualifying news, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s machine failed inspection twice. The No. 47 Chevrolet team lost its pit selection opportunity and suffered the loss of an engineer.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Ambetter Health 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 2, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 3, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 4, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 5, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 6, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 7, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 8, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 9, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 10, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 11, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 12, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 13, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 14, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 15, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 16, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 17, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 18, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 19, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 20, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 21, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 22, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 23, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 24, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 25, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 26, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 27, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 28, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 29, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Racing
  • 30, Josh Williams, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 31, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 32, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 33, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 34, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 35, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 36, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
  • 37, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
