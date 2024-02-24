For the second week in a row, drivers Michael McDowell and Joey Logano will start a NASCAR Cup Series event from the front two positions.

This time, however, the roles are reversed. After Logano earned the season-opening pole at Daytona International Speedway last week, McDowell turned the tables and captured his first career Cup pole for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Yea, that’s awesome,” McDowell told Fox Sports. “It comes down to team and execution. We need to back that up with a good result (Sunday).”

After starting second during the Daytona 500, McDowell led six early laps, but placed 36th and earned only one point.

Following his 467th career qualifying attempt Saturday, McDowell turned a hot lap of 178.844 mph at the 1.54-mile quad-oval track in Hampton, Ga.

Logano (178.424 mph) will start on the outside of the front row Sunday and will be followed by Kyle Busch (178.235), Todd Gilliland (178.235) and Kyle Larson (177.829).

Defending series champion Ryan Blaney will start P6 and newly crowned Daytona 500 champion William Byron will begin P11.

Stewart-Haas Racing Facing Disciplinary Action

Two Stewart-Haas Racing teams were ordered to surrender parts to NASCAR Cup Series officials for further examination.

The No. 10 and 41 Ford machines, piloted by Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece, respectively, had roof rail deflectors confiscated Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

According to the NASCAR Rule Book, roof air deflectors must consist of customized parts, constructed of 0.05-inch-thick aluminum and installed in approved slots. They also must be painted and designed to not interfere with roof flaps.

NASCAR officials could announce additional penalties to the pair of Stewart-Haas Racing teams Tuesday.

In other Cup Series pre-qualifying news, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s machine failed inspection twice. The No. 47 Chevrolet team lost its pit selection opportunity and suffered the loss of an engineer.

The Nos. 10 and 41 cars for Stewart-Haas Racing had its roof rail deflectors taken from them at Atlanta Motor Speedway in pre-race technical inspection. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s car failed inspection twice and will lose his engineer and pit-stall selection.https://t.co/dvdIwLDmUA — Jayski (@jayski) February 24, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Ambetter Health 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

2, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

3, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

4, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

5, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

6, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

7, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

8, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

9, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

10, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

11, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

12, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

13, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

14, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

15, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

16, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

17, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

18, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

19, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

20, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

21, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

22, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

23, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

24, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

25, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

26, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

27, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

28, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

29, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Racing

30, Josh Williams, 16, Kaulig Racing

31, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

32, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

33, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing

34, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

35, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

36, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

37, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

