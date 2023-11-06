NASCAR Cup Series Championship

NASCAR Cup Series Championship: Fans Celebrate As Ryan Blaney Claims 1st Title At Phoenix Raceway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
ryan blaney wins cup title (1)

Driver Ryan Blaney pulled away from the remaining three Championship 4 competitors over the final 31 green-flag laps, capturing the circuit title, despite placing second during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Blaney became the first pilot in 10 years of the current postseason format to claim the circuit title without taking the checkered flag for the season-ending main event at the 1-mile low-banked tri-oval.

Blaney didn’t care much about finishing behind Ross Chastain, who won his second race this season.

Following Blaney, Twitter users responded to final four drivers Kyle Larson finished P3 and William Byron P4. Christopher Bell, who qualified for the Championship 4 for the second straight season, finished last after a crashing out.

The Cup’s final four, Byron, Larson, Bell and Blaney …

Paying homage to Kevin Harvick’s final Cup race before entering retirement …

NASCAR also paid tribute to Harvick’s legacy …

Retiring driver Aric Almirola bid farewell to the Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing …

The Championship 4’s extra-curricular activities …

The prize …

The final command of the 2023 NASCAR campaign …

The green flag flew to start the finale …

Where the final four stood following Stage 1 …

New Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer received his Cup’s kudos from Chase Briscoe on Saturday night …

In his final outing, Harvick passed Byron or the lead on Lap 93. He would pace the field for 23 laps and finish P7 …

The first of the final four went down on Lap 109. After complaining over his team radio that he was having issues with his brakes, Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota hit a wall because of brake rotor failure. He was riding in sixth place at the time …

Where the final four stood following Stage 2 …

Blaney’s bump …

The 2021 series champ entered as the odds-on favorite to earn his second title. He came up just short …

While Blaney celebrated a championship, Chastain victoriously smashed a watermelon …

Blaney’s Championship 4 burnouts …

It’s official …

NASCAR’s appreciation for 75 years …

Topics  
NASCAR Cup Series Championship NASCAR News and Rumors Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top