Driver Ryan Blaney pulled away from the remaining three Championship 4 competitors over the final 31 green-flag laps, capturing the circuit title, despite placing second during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Blaney became the first pilot in 10 years of the current postseason format to claim the circuit title without taking the checkered flag for the season-ending main event at the 1-mile low-banked tri-oval.

Blaney didn’t care much about finishing behind Ross Chastain, who won his second race this season.

Following Blaney, Twitter users responded to final four drivers Kyle Larson finished P3 and William Byron P4. Christopher Bell, who qualified for the Championship 4 for the second straight season, finished last after a crashing out.

The Cup’s final four, Byron, Larson, Bell and Blaney …

Paying homage to Kevin Harvick’s final Cup race before entering retirement …

And then there was one more 🥲 Sunday will mark the end of an era as @KevinHarvick hangs up the helmet on his full-time career at a track that means so much to him in Phoenix. 🗣️ “It’s going to be emotional […] the book was written, I get to close it myself and walk off.” pic.twitter.com/lIPi0pStfO — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) November 3, 2023

NASCAR also paid tribute to Harvick’s legacy …

Retiring driver Aric Almirola bid farewell to the Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing …

Grateful that it happened. Not sad that it’s over. It’s been an incredible final weekend with the 10 team and @StewartHaasRcng. pic.twitter.com/V1pMcLvq0q — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) November 5, 2023

The Championship 4’s extra-curricular activities …

The party starts well before the checkered flag. #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/BS15W1DcEg — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 5, 2023

The prize …

The final command of the 2023 NASCAR campaign …

The past, present and future of our great sport come together for this special #NASCAR75 command! pic.twitter.com/g7VIMKrUbN — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 5, 2023

The green flag flew to start the finale …

It all comes down to this! Let's crown a champion in the NASCAR Cup Series on NBC! #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/S8eCHcS264 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 5, 2023

Where the final four stood following Stage 1 …

New Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer received his Cup’s kudos from Chase Briscoe on Saturday night …

Hey @ColeCuster, changing your contact info to “NASCAR Champ” in my phone. Congrats to you and the whole 00 team! So awesome. pic.twitter.com/7o81SyMylP — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) November 5, 2023

In his final outing, Harvick passed Byron or the lead on Lap 93. He would pace the field for 23 laps and finish P7 …

They don't call him The Closer for nothing! @KevinHarvick to the lead in Stage 2! #4EVER pic.twitter.com/K66WOUmnAh — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 5, 2023

The first of the final four went down on Lap 109. After complaining over his team radio that he was having issues with his brakes, Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota hit a wall because of brake rotor failure. He was riding in sixth place at the time …

A closer look at what happened to @CBellRacing's No. 20 machine. Christopher is out of today's #Championship4. pic.twitter.com/JE0Lh0REp4 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 5, 2023

Where the final four stood following Stage 2 …

Blaney’s bump …

Blaney into the back of Chastain for the lead!!! #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/EuBHsZh5yH — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 5, 2023

The 2021 series champ entered as the odds-on favorite to earn his second title. He came up just short …

Larson with the huge move to keep his #Championship4 advantage! pic.twitter.com/GKjmk0qY0o — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 5, 2023

While Blaney celebrated a championship, Chastain victoriously smashed a watermelon …

WE SEE YOU, ROSS! 🏁 The @TeamTrackhouse driver closes his season in style! pic.twitter.com/jKEGQiczRd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 5, 2023

Blaney’s Championship 4 burnouts …

The celebration has started, but it’s going to be a while before it ends. @Blaney | #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/WCGuquVGHh — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 6, 2023

It’s official …

NASCAR’s appreciation for 75 years …

You helped make #NASCAR75 one of our biggest and best years yet. We cannot wait to see you again next season! pic.twitter.com/AsJv7BV073 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 6, 2023