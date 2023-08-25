Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Daytona International Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe has endured a challenging season. Until Friday.

Ranked 31st in the playoff points standings entering the final regular-season event, Briscoe needs a win during Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway to qualify for the playoffs.

Briscoe received a jolt of confidence by winning the pole position during Friday’s qualifying session with a hot lap of 181.822 mph. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola (181.693 mph) will start on the outside of the front row.

“Super cool to do it here,” Briscoe told NBC Sports after claiming his second career pole.

Along with Briscoe, three other winless pilots are starting in the top five, featuring Harrison Burton (P3), Bubba Wallace (P4) and Ty Gibbs (P5).

With one open postseason spot remaining, Wallace leads Gibbs by 32 points.

Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, also needs a win to qualify for the playoffs. He starts P23.

Ty Gibbs Racing For More Than ROY Honors

The NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year honor was clinched well before Ty Gibbs’ only true rival was benched.

Gibbs, 20, beat fellow rookie Noah Gragson in 15 of 17 head-to-head Cup Series matchups before the former Legacy Motor Club driver departed the garage following a social media issue.

Now, with no other qualified rookies in the field for Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona, Gibbs has sealed the top first-driver award for his grandfather’s race team, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). The reigning Xfinity Series titleholder, Gibbs likely will become the third rookie driver from JGR in 32 years to earn the award, joining Tony Stewart (1999) and Denny Hamlin (2006). Gibbs was named the Xfinity Series ROY in 2021.

Thirteen previous Cup Series ROY winners went on to become circuit champions. Gibbs intends to be No. 14.

“My focus right now is trying to win at Daytona and putting the Monster Energy Toyota team in the Playoffs,” Gibbs said, as reported by Autoweek. “But if it works out at the end of the year that we’re rookie of the year, that’s a special award.

“But it’s not just for me, it’s for everybody on the 54 team and everyone back at the shop. It’s a team effort; we’ve run well this year. We want to run well every week. That’s always been our focus.”

Still seeking his first Cup win, Gibbs enters Saturday’s regular-season finale 32 points below the final open playoff spot, occupied by Bubba Wallace.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 2, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 3, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 4, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 5, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 6, Riley Herbst, 36, Front Row Motorsports
  • 7, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 8, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 9, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 10, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 11, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 12, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 13, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 14, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 15, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 16, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 17, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 18, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 19, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 20, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 21, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 22, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 23, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 24, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 25, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 26, Austin Hill, 62, Beard Motorsports
  • 27, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 28, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 29, Josh Berry, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 30, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 31, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 32, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 33, JJ Yeley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 34, Brennan Poole, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 35, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 36, Chandler Smith, 13, Kaulig Racing
  • 37, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 38, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
  • 39, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

Topics  
Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top