NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe has endured a challenging season. Until Friday.

Ranked 31st in the playoff points standings entering the final regular-season event, Briscoe needs a win during Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway to qualify for the playoffs.

Briscoe received a jolt of confidence by winning the pole position during Friday’s qualifying session with a hot lap of 181.822 mph. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola (181.693 mph) will start on the outside of the front row.

“Super cool to do it here,” Briscoe told NBC Sports after claiming his second career pole.

Along with Briscoe, three other winless pilots are starting in the top five, featuring Harrison Burton (P3), Bubba Wallace (P4) and Ty Gibbs (P5).

With one open postseason spot remaining, Wallace leads Gibbs by 32 points.

Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, also needs a win to qualify for the playoffs. He starts P23.

Ty Gibbs Racing For More Than ROY Honors

The NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year honor was clinched well before Ty Gibbs’ only true rival was benched.

Gibbs, 20, beat fellow rookie Noah Gragson in 15 of 17 head-to-head Cup Series matchups before the former Legacy Motor Club driver departed the garage following a social media issue.

Now, with no other qualified rookies in the field for Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona, Gibbs has sealed the top first-driver award for his grandfather’s race team, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). The reigning Xfinity Series titleholder, Gibbs likely will become the third rookie driver from JGR in 32 years to earn the award, joining Tony Stewart (1999) and Denny Hamlin (2006). Gibbs was named the Xfinity Series ROY in 2021.

Thirteen previous Cup Series ROY winners went on to become circuit champions. Gibbs intends to be No. 14.

“My focus right now is trying to win at Daytona and putting the Monster Energy Toyota team in the Playoffs,” Gibbs said, as reported by Autoweek. “But if it works out at the end of the year that we’re rookie of the year, that’s a special award.

“But it’s not just for me, it’s for everybody on the 54 team and everyone back at the shop. It’s a team effort; we’ve run well this year. We want to run well every week. That’s always been our focus.”

Still seeking his first Cup win, Gibbs enters Saturday’s regular-season finale 32 points below the final open playoff spot, occupied by Bubba Wallace.

Ty Gibbs finished fifth at Watkins Glen and heads to Daytona likely needing to win to make the playoffs. HIs thoughts on his race Sunday and his outlook for Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/E2i3EodjXE — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 21, 2023

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

2, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

3, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

4, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

5, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

6, Riley Herbst, 36, Front Row Motorsports

7, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

8, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

9, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

10, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

11, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

12, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

13, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

14, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

15, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

16, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

17, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

18, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

19, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

20, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

21, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

22, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

23, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

24, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

25, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

26, Austin Hill, 62, Beard Motorsports

27, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

28, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

29, Josh Berry, 42, Legacy Motor Club

30, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

31, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

32, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

33, JJ Yeley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

34, Brennan Poole, 15, Rick Ware Racing

35, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

36, Chandler Smith, 13, Kaulig Racing

37, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

38, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

39, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports