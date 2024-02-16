Through 689 NASCAR Cup Series starts, seven circuit championships and two Daytona 500 titles, driver Jimmie Johnson has experienced about as much as anyone associated with motorsports.

In 2021 and ‘22, Johnson dabbled in the IndyCar Series and earlier in his career he raced sports cars, clinching two podiums in nine events. But he felt a new sensation during Thursday night’s Duel at Daytona International Speedway. The event featured two 150-mile races.

Johnson was forced to qualify for Sunday’s Daytona 500 as an “open” competitor at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Considering the hall of famer compiled 83 Cup, Johnson claimed Thursday’s effort was one his best. He executed a highlight-reel maneuver to earn a P12 and receive an invitation to the “Great American Race.”

The moment @JimmieJohnson passed JJ Yeley to make the #Daytona500 field! 🎥: NASCAR pic.twitter.com/B1ey3pbLPR — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 16, 2024

Martin Truex Jr. Answers Jimmie Johnson’s Drafting Calls

Recovering from a crash on Lap 48, Johnson, piloting a Toyota for the first time, earned a spot among the 40-machine grid with the aid of new Toyota teammate Martin Truex Jr.

Answering Johnson’s calls for drafting help, Truex came to his rescue. By pulling up to the Legacy Motor Club co-owner/part-time driver, Truex helped push Johnson forward as JJ Yeley drifted to the top of the 2.5-mile superspeedway and out of contention.

“I’ve never been through anything like this,” Johnson said, as reported by NASCAR.com. ”To fight like we did in those closing laps, I mean, I’ve … never had that level of anxiety and fight for a Duel or anything else except for a proper win.”

During the Duel 2 post-race festivities, Johnson walked over to shake Yeley’s hand, congratulating him on for taking Johnson’s nerves to the limit.

“That was way more pressure than I ever wanted,” Johnson said on his team’s radio moments after crossing the start/finish line. “Good job, guys. Thank you.”

Jimmie Johnson went over to high five JJ Yeley after their six-lap scrap fight for the transfer spot in Duel 1. pic.twitter.com/v1lm59HwlV — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) February 16, 2024

JJ Yeley Departs Daytona Disappointed

Among the six non-chartered drivers who entered Wednesday’s qualifying session and the twin duels, Johnson, Anthony Alfredo, Kaz Grala and David Ragan qualified for the Daytona 500.

Yeley, who drove for upstart NY Racing Team after reportedly signing a deal last Monday, finished 16th during Duel 2.

He was in position to advance on the last rotation, but could hold back the two-time Daytona 500 champion.

“I was blocking the best I could,” Yeley said. “He kind of got me a little sideways down the front straightaway. I mean, I’m racing for my life. Obviously, he’s just racing for another Daytona 500. So to me, it was David versus Goliath.

“But like I said, at the end, he just had more friends coming to the checkered and it was enough for us.”

“I thought I was going to still be in good shape, coming to the checkered. Just didn’t get it.” JJ Yeley doesn’t advance to the Daytona 500: 📹 @stephen_stumpf pic.twitter.com/WZwVvLATQ3 — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) February 16, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Daytona 500

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

2, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

3, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

4, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

5, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

6, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

7, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

8, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

9, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

10, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

11, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

12, Riley Herbst, 15, Rick Ware Racing

13, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

14, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

15, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

16, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

17, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

18, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

19, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

20, Anthony Alfredo, 62, Beard Motorsports

21, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

22, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

23, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

24, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

25, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

26, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

27, David Ragan, 60, RFK Racing

28, Bubba Wallace, 23, RFK Racing

29, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

30, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

32, Christopher Bell, 22, Joe Gibbs Racing

33, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

34, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

35, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club

36, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

37, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

38, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

39, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

40, Kaz Grala, 36, Front Row Motorsports