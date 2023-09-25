Coming from behind in 100-plus degree weather, NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron claimed the lead with six laps remaining to win Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

In the opening of three Round of 12 events, Byron became the first pilot to make his way into the third round of the playoffs.

Twitter users responded Sunday to the number of postseason drivers who experienced trouble and Byron claiming Hendrick Motorsports’ 300th Cup checkered flag.

The weekend started with pre-race festivities to connect with the NASCAR’s future …

Behind the scenes Sunday morning at Texas Motor Speedway …

The NASCAR Cup Series garage is open here in Texas. #HotPass pic.twitter.com/J3Tlq0s3mT — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 24, 2023

Sharing a silent moment for the late Sherry Pollex, Martin Truex Jr.’s long-time girlfriend who lost her battle with cancer last week …

Before today’s race we take a moment of silence for Sherry Pollex. You will forever be missed.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/nYhmCqQfhF — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 24, 2023

Booming Jelly Roll beginning …

We told @JellyRoll615 to go hard, and he didn’t disappoint pic.twitter.com/IkJ2WqcCUx — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) September 24, 2023

Viewing Texas’ hot start from the stands …

Sunday marked a personal milestone for the “inspiring Jedi.” Ryan Blaney remains the final hope for Team Penske in the playoffs …

Thank you to all of my partners over the years, as I make my 300th Cup Series start in The Round of 12 @TXMotorSpeedway pic.twitter.com/cOPqiVf7x6 — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) September 24, 2023

Austin Dillon’s missing tire caused Sunday’s first caution period. It wouldn’t be the last …

An issue for @austindillon3 entering the corner brings out our first yellow. pic.twitter.com/AB5f7Ic7QP — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 24, 2023

Spinning in unison …

Elsewhere in the NASCAR universe, a pit-road fight erupted after a Heat 2 accident during the Late Model Stock Car event at Martinsville Speedway …

HOT TEMPERS at @MartinsvilleSwy after qualifying race No. 2 for the #VSCU300! pic.twitter.com/ssVcLq0HuW — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) September 24, 2023

Back in hot Texas, this rookie pit-road move should make for interesting conversation during Monday’s meeting at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters in Huntersville, N.C. …

The No. 54 of @TyGibbs is out at @TXMotorSpeedway after this contact on pit road. pic.twitter.com/YITI6UaHX1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 24, 2023

Kyle Busch’s postseason run was moving in reverse …

Trouble for the co-playoff points leader, entering Sunday …

A stack-up at the end of Stage 1 is what sent @MartinTruex_Jr spinning in the corner! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/u8oT4Yfov5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 24, 2023

She sings what she sees, “deep in the heart of Texas” …

Pilot Tyler Reddick, who entered Sunday ranked No. 8 in the playoff standings, earned big Stage 1 points …

STAGE 1 WINNER: @TylerReddick The defending race winner picks up some crucial points by staying out to earn his 5th stage win of the season. But, even bigger @MartinTruex_Jr gets spun by @keselowski after the stage was over with the No. 19 limping around on flats.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/W6sSjw3Y7H — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 24, 2023

Kyle Larson fought Bubba Wallace for the lead with 17 laps remaining – and lost …

LARSON WRECKS BATTLING FOR THE LEAD! WHAT A TURN OF EVENTS! The No. 5 had this race in hand, but a hard battle with @BubbaWallace ends up with @KyleLarsonRacin in the outside wall. The No. 23 will be the leader.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/jCWs1gBAT5 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 24, 2023

On Lap 255 of 267, Reddick, Erik Jones and Blaney clip the Turn 4 wall, collecting a multiple of machines …

BIG CRASH LATE AT TEXAS!@Blaney, @TylerReddick, @Erik_Jones and more are involved with heavy damage. The No. 12 looks to be done with a broken toe link and the No. 45 had a big hit with the outside wall.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/t0s1fvcecp — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 24, 2023

Was Ryan Blaney’s car diagnosed with crabs? …

Ryan Blaney’s car isn’t meant to move like a crab, but it is. 🦀 #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/dqf9a5mknK — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 24, 2023

With six laps remaining, Byron overcame Bubba Wallace, who led 111 laps Sunday and told NBC Sports, “I choked” …

“The best restarter in the game gives it up on a restart.” Bubba Wallace finished 3rd after leading 111 laps. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Y8xYVUTNfP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 24, 2023

Byron’s burnout …

Something for Byron to think about as the Cup series heads to Talladega Speedway …

Fun fact: The winner of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway has only won the championship once (Kyle Larson, 2021) in the current format since 2014. — Austin Konenski (@AustinKonenski) September 24, 2023