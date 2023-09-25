Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

NASCAR Cup Series: Twitter Reacts To William Byron Claiming Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 At Texas Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
WILLIAM BYRon wins at texas round of 12 (1)

Coming from behind in 100-plus degree weather, NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron claimed the lead with six laps remaining to win Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

In the opening of three Round of 12 events, Byron became the first pilot to make his way into the third round of the playoffs.

Twitter users responded Sunday to the number of postseason drivers who experienced trouble and Byron claiming Hendrick Motorsports’ 300th Cup checkered flag.

The weekend started with pre-race festivities to connect with the NASCAR’s future …

Behind the scenes Sunday morning at Texas Motor Speedway …

Sharing a silent moment for the late Sherry Pollex, Martin Truex Jr.’s long-time girlfriend who lost her battle with cancer last week …

Booming Jelly Roll beginning …

Viewing Texas’ hot start from the stands …

Sunday marked a personal milestone for the “inspiring Jedi.” Ryan Blaney remains the final hope for Team Penske in the playoffs …

Austin Dillon’s missing tire caused Sunday’s first caution period. It wouldn’t be the last …

Spinning in unison …

Elsewhere in the NASCAR universe, a pit-road fight erupted after a Heat 2 accident during the Late Model Stock Car event at Martinsville Speedway …

Back in hot Texas, this rookie pit-road move should make for interesting conversation during Monday’s meeting at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters in Huntersville, N.C. …

Kyle Busch’s postseason run was moving in reverse …

Trouble for the co-playoff points leader, entering Sunday …

She sings what she sees, “deep in the heart of Texas” …

Pilot Tyler Reddick, who entered Sunday ranked No. 8 in the playoff standings, earned big Stage 1 points …

Kyle Larson fought Bubba Wallace for the lead with 17 laps remaining – and lost …

On Lap 255 of 267, Reddick, Erik Jones and Blaney clip the Turn 4 wall, collecting a multiple of machines …

Was Ryan Blaney’s car diagnosed with crabs? …

With six laps remaining, Byron overcame Bubba Wallace, who led 111 laps Sunday and told NBC Sports, “I choked” …

Byron’s burnout …

Something for Byron to think about as the Cup series heads to Talladega Speedway …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
