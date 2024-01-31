Attempting to capture the popularity of Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” emissaries from stock car racing’s top circuit helped create “NASCAR: Full Speed.”

The new docuseries, produced in part by Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., premiered Tuesday on the streaming service. During its five episodes, the cameras pointed to nine drivers during the 2023 playoff chase.

Among the featured pilots, Ryan Blaney appears midway through en route to earning his first Bill France Cup, Joey Logano struggles in vain to defend his title and Denny Hamlin fights his championship demons.

Here are some first impressions of “NASCAR: Full Speed:”

TUDUM NASCAR: Full Speed is STREAMING NOW! pic.twitter.com/t8jNyy3oSq — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 30, 2024

Veteran Denny Hamlin Takes Spin As Docuseries Star

With future pilots rising to star status on the Cup series, the 17-year veteran claimed the spotlight for much of the opening four episodes. Open with his emotions and serving as both driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and co-owner of 23XI Racing, Hamlin could be seen as the protagonist.

A future NASCAR Hall of Famer, Hamlin yearns for an elusive points championship. For stock car racing neophytes, viewing Hamlin’s raw honesty and competitive native could be refreshing. It’s no wonder the docuseries’ creators focused on Hamlin making a playoff push.

Old-school Cup fans, though, recall Hamlin’s past antics. They understand the act and the 51 Cup wins he has compiled.

Two spoiler alters: To demonstrate how important winning a championship is to Hamlin, the series reveals his father possesses an encased cigar presented to him by 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan, with instructions the glass cannot be broken until Hamlin’s victory party.

Hamlin’s most recent quest ended without reports of how serious his shoulder injury actually was. Resulting in offseason surgery, Hamlin had trouble raising his arm following a wreck at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

A dejected Hamlin said: “Shoulder and the heart about equally broke.”

He added: ‘I’m ******* cursed’

‘NASCAR: Full Speed’ Gain Full Access To Drivers, Garages

Critics agree.

“NASCAR: Full Speed” blazes past previous attempts to promote stock car racing, to get inside the drivers’ heads and gain access to backstage scenes in the garage.

USA released the “Race for the Championship” in 2022 and FX delivered a hidden gem in “NASCAR Drivers: 360,” which aired for two seasons (2004-05), but both fell short of Netflix’s production.

“NASCAR: Full Speed” drives into the team haulers and the drivers’ motorhomes.

Heck, viewers get to watch Ross Chastain brush his teeth. And grain greater knowledge of Chistopher Bell. The back-to-back Championship 4 competitor concerns himself with his neighbor having greener grass.

How is that for access?

Blaney, as an afterthought during the opening episodes, begins to display a bigger presence as he advances to the Championship 4.

Behind-the-scenes reactions of 2022 Cup champion Joey Logano crashing out at Bristol Motor Speedway display the raw emotions of the sport.

More emotions came out from Tyler Reddick’s fiancée, Alexa De Leon, after she witnessed his playoff chase skid to a conclusion at Martinsville Speedway. It, perhaps, summed up Nextflix’s docuseries.

“I just wish I could shake him,” De Leon said, while watching his title hopes slowly fade away at Martinsville. “Because I want to be like ******* drive through them. Drive through them. Do what you need to do. Stop being so nice.’”

The wait is over… Watch all 5 Episodes of @NASCAR’s FULL SPEED – Now playing on @netflix pic.twitter.com/zCgiCBTOBH — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) January 30, 2024