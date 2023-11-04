NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Craftsman 150: Ben Rhodes’ Crazy 2nd Circuit Title Revs Up Championship Weekend At Phoenix Raceway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
7 min read
ben rhodes at championship 4 (1)

Sitting on the track during a red flag situation with 20 laps remaining in the NASCAR Truck Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway, driver Ben Rhodes told FOX Sports that the event was the “wildest playoff race I’ve been a part of.”

Moments earlier, Championship 4 competitors Carson Hocevar and Corey Heim battled for the Stage 3 advantage.

Heim, a rookie, passed Hocevar on Lap 119 of 150. One lap later, however, Hocevar got loose along Turn 3 and took out Heim, who avoided major contact but dropped back to 22nd place.

That melees left Grant Enfinger and Rhodes fighting for the title over the final 10 laps. And then four overtimes.

Rhodes endured a final rush from Enfinger to place P5 and capture his second circuit title in three years.

Christian Eckes claimed the Craftsman 150 checkered flag.

The final four featured Enfinger, Heim, Hocevar and Rhodes …

Friday’s event marks an end of an era with Kyle Busch Motorsports exiting the series. KBM amassed 100 wins, two driver championships (Erik Jones, 2015, and Christopher Bell, 2017) and seven owners’ championships over the past 14 seasons. Busch sold the team to Spire Motorsports …

Heim earned the right to start on the inside of the front row during Friday‘s qualifying session …

Announcing the start of the weekend’s first of three Championship 4 races …

The green flag dropped for the start of the championship event …

Rhodes, the 2021 circuit champ, fell back after pit-road problems …

Ty Majeski (98) led all Stage 1 laps, followed closely by Heim, who looked poised to compete for the crown …

The Cup Series staged its practice session Friday. Here are the results for the Championship 4 pilots at the 1-mile low-banked tri-oval …

Tributes started flowing Friday for retiring Cup driver Kevin Harvick …

Ford on Friday introduced its new pony …

Coming from a legendary racing family, Marco Andretti wrecked with Chris Hacker on Lap 56 and lamented about missing out on track experience …

Heim powered his way to a Stage 2 victory, but, despite having one of the event’s strongest machines, a slow pit stop put him in the teens early in the final stage …

Drivers Jake Drew and Conner Jones come together, with sparks flying …

Battling for the Championship 4 lead, Hocevar blocked Heim, but couldn’t hold him off much longer …

Rhodes, who started in front, fell back and made his way back to the lead pack following an aggressive restart on Lap 126 …

After losing his lead, Hocevar got loose and took out Heim. Hocevar absorbed the blame and lost his focus on the pending restart, dropping to P18 by the red flag on Lap 131 …

Enfinger appeared on the verge of claiming the title until the event’s ninth caution flag appeared, setting up overtime …

With three laps to go, Heim slowed down and delivered his “pay back.” Against the wall, Hocevar said on his team radio: “That’s fair” …

In the two-lap overtime, Rhodes’ machine was developing steering problems and was within view of the start/finish line when the 10th caution period was called …

On the second OT restart, Rhodes collided with Zane Smith, who led for 34 laps and appeared to miss-shift into fourth gear …

On the third OT restart, Rhodes, riding in P6, not only dealt with steering issues, but also had a dented fender. The nearest Championship 4 competitor was Enfinger, who started P18 …

Following another crash, Rhodes, who was able to get through his gears, moved up one spot and Enfinger, who had fresher tires, advanced four positions for the fourth OT restart …

Rhodes overcame 29 overtime laps in a banged-up machine to pull off the double play …

“This is so awesome,” Rhodes said after climbing out of his No. 99 Ford …

Topics  
NASCAR Truck Series NASCAR Truck Series Championship Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top