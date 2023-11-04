Sitting on the track during a red flag situation with 20 laps remaining in the NASCAR Truck Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway, driver Ben Rhodes told FOX Sports that the event was the “wildest playoff race I’ve been a part of.”

Moments earlier, Championship 4 competitors Carson Hocevar and Corey Heim battled for the Stage 3 advantage.

Heim, a rookie, passed Hocevar on Lap 119 of 150. One lap later, however, Hocevar got loose along Turn 3 and took out Heim, who avoided major contact but dropped back to 22nd place.

That melees left Grant Enfinger and Rhodes fighting for the title over the final 10 laps. And then four overtimes.

Rhodes endured a final rush from Enfinger to place P5 and capture his second circuit title in three years.

Christian Eckes claimed the Craftsman 150 checkered flag.

The final four featured Enfinger, Heim, Hocevar and Rhodes …

Friday’s event marks an end of an era with Kyle Busch Motorsports exiting the series. KBM amassed 100 wins, two driver championships (Erik Jones, 2015, and Christopher Bell, 2017) and seven owners’ championships over the past 14 seasons. Busch sold the team to Spire Motorsports …

While a @NASCAR_Trucks champ will be crowned tonight, it marks an end to an era: the final race of @KBMteam in the series 🚛@KyleBusch details how the “bittersweet” sale to @SpireMotorsport happened ⬇️ 😳 “I was dumbfounded. I had no idea they would take the bait.” pic.twitter.com/FJ3t4JiIUw — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) November 3, 2023

Heim earned the right to start on the inside of the front row during Friday‘s qualifying session …

POLE! Corey Heim will lead the field to green for tonight’s Craftsman 150 at Phoenix. #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/7RmsaeglcN — Luis Torres (@TheLTFiles) November 3, 2023

Announcing the start of the weekend’s first of three Championship 4 races …

We’ve waited all week for this moment! Repost if you’re ready for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship! pic.twitter.com/hdveB1a82a — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

The green flag dropped for the start of the championship event …

After 22 races, it all comes down to this. Let’s crown a champion in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series! #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/Pnp1DxonrW — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

Rhodes, the 2021 circuit champ, fell back after pit-road problems …

Slow service costs @benrhodes prior to Stage 2. He entered the pits fourth. He’ll restart 10th. #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/TUpwa1JD7b — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

Ty Majeski (98) led all Stage 1 laps, followed closely by Heim, who looked poised to compete for the crown …

The Cup Series staged its practice session Friday. Here are the results for the Championship 4 pilots at the 1-mile low-banked tri-oval …

Coming from a legendary racing family, Marco Andretti wrecked with Chris Hacker on Lap 56 and lamented about missing out on track experience …

.@marcoandretti says he isn’t sure who turned him, which led to him crashing into @chrishacker_, but he’s disappointed because he wanted to gain some valuable experience in the @NASCAR_Trucks Series. pic.twitter.com/r43TcY8uCy — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) November 4, 2023

Heim powered his way to a Stage 2 victory, but, despite having one of the event’s strongest machines, a slow pit stop put him in the teens early in the final stage …

A smooth performance in Stage 2 out of the No. 11. #Championship4 📺: FS1 | 📲: https://t.co/kd5eqkSSWE pic.twitter.com/Pfu5aVWboE — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

Drivers Jake Drew and Conner Jones come together, with sparks flying …

Heavy contact for both Jake Drew and Conner Jones in Turns 3 and 4. Both drivers exited their vehicles following the crash. pic.twitter.com/77ApewaYYv — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

Battling for the Championship 4 lead, Hocevar blocked Heim, but couldn’t hold him off much longer …

This is the battle for the championship! It’s tight between @CarsonHocevar and @CoreyHeim_! pic.twitter.com/7ee1u5wvVB — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

Rhodes, who started in front, fell back and made his way back to the lead pack following an aggressive restart on Lap 126 …

Look at @benrhodes charging to the front! He now leads your #Championship4 drivers! pic.twitter.com/8xU04CX29j — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

After losing his lead, Hocevar got loose and took out Heim. Hocevar absorbed the blame and lost his focus on the pending restart, dropping to P18 by the red flag on Lap 131 …

Hocevar gets into the back of the No. 11!!! #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/RFYKqInMku — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

Enfinger appeared on the verge of claiming the title until the event’s ninth caution flag appeared, setting up overtime …

It’s shaping up to be a championship battle between @GrantEnfinger and @benrhodes! Less than 10 to go! #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/O6TSvCEV5e — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

With three laps to go, Heim slowed down and delivered his “pay back.” Against the wall, Hocevar said on his team radio: “That’s fair” …

Two #Championship4 contenders involved in this one. pic.twitter.com/uA5wyWsTSq — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

In the two-lap overtime, Rhodes’ machine was developing steering problems and was within view of the start/finish line when the 10th caution period was called …

#NASCAROVERTIME FOR THE TITLE! — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

On the second OT restart, Rhodes collided with Zane Smith, who led for 34 laps and appeared to miss-shift into fourth gear …

On the third OT restart, Rhodes, riding in P6, not only dealt with steering issues, but also had a dented fender. The nearest Championship 4 competitor was Enfinger, who started P18 …

Rhodes … IS STAYING OUT! He’s sixth. @GrantEnfinger is currently 17th. Another #NASCAROvertime restart is coming up! pic.twitter.com/3EILcP0B5k — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

Following another crash, Rhodes, who was able to get through his gears, moved up one spot and Enfinger, who had fresher tires, advanced four positions for the fourth OT restart …

The championship comes down to the final corner! @benrhodes holds off @GrantEnfinger to win it all! pic.twitter.com/d42WlXJ9SD — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

Rhodes overcame 29 overtime laps in a banged-up machine to pull off the double play …

MAKE IT A DOUBLE FOR BEN!@benrhodes is a two-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Champion! pic.twitter.com/HXRzf5NSUD — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023

“This is so awesome,” Rhodes said after climbing out of his No. 99 Ford …

He's done it again! Repost to congratulate @benrhodes on another CRAFTSMAN Truck Series title! #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/S1DtYI65rn — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 4, 2023