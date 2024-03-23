XPEL 225

NASCAR Truck Series XPEL 225: Fans Watch Precise Corey Heim Outshine Rookie Connor Zilisch, Claim Road-Course Victory At Circuit Of The Americas

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

In the only road course race on the NASCAR Truck Series schedule, Corey Heim executed a technically precise performance, driving away with Saturday’s XPEL 225 in overtime at Circuit of The Americas.

Heim stealing the spotlight from pole-sitter Connor Zilisch, whose rookie nerves got the best of him on the first turn of his career.

TRICON Garage fielded three of the top six finishers, Heim, runner-up Taylor Gray and sixth-place finisher Jack Hawksworth, a road course ace making his series debut.

X (Twitter) fans responded to Heim leading a race-high 31 of 46 laps to capture his sixth career circuit event by 1.625 seconds over TRICON teammate Taylor Gray …

No matter what he goes on to accomplish throughout what appears to be a promising stock-car racing career, Zilisch will never be able to live down this “teen moment” …

A Trackhouse Racing developmental driver, Zilisch endured an adventurous debut. His Turn 1 lock-up caused a tire to go flat and his lead-lap position as the pit crew worked to repair the damaged sway bar. Plus, he endured Stage 3 smoke after making contact with Ty Majeski …

The 17-year-old Zilisch displayed veteran-like meddle, fighting back from the Turn 1 mishap and a Stage 2 track-limits penalty to record a P4 …

The defending IMSA GTD Pro champion, Jack Hawksworth led one lap during his Truck Series debut and finished P6 piloting the No. 1 Toyota for TRICON …

Gray’s crew chief, Jeff Hensley, made the right call and kept the No. 17 Toyota out on the track prior to overtime, stretching its fuel capabilities. Gray has recorded four consecutive top-seven outings …

Nick Sanchez started strong, winning Stage 1, but faltered and finished 20th. The No. 2 Chevrolet pilot incurred a Stage 2 penalty for cutting the course along the esses. He also experienced two spinouts, the final one along Turn 1 of overtime. Rough outing, but at least his post-race activities were relatively calm, unlike last week …

Experiencing unusual suspension problems on Lap 40, Marco Andretti incident caused 42-lap event to go into overtime. Andretti placed P31 during his circuit debut this season …

Andretti’s machine lost its rear-end housing, causing a red flag. Crazy, is right …

With back-to-back road-course wins, Heim’s team could lobby for more road courses next season …

Topics  
NASCAR NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Truck Series X (Twitter) XPEL 225
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top