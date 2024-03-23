In the only road course race on the NASCAR Truck Series schedule, Corey Heim executed a technically precise performance, driving away with Saturday’s XPEL 225 in overtime at Circuit of The Americas.

Heim stealing the spotlight from pole-sitter Connor Zilisch, whose rookie nerves got the best of him on the first turn of his career.

TRICON Garage fielded three of the top six finishers, Heim, runner-up Taylor Gray and sixth-place finisher Jack Hawksworth, a road course ace making his series debut.

X (Twitter) fans responded to Heim leading a race-high 31 of 46 laps to capture his sixth career circuit event by 1.625 seconds over TRICON teammate Taylor Gray …

Corey Heim wins at COTA! pic.twitter.com/3ee6jMlYMl — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 23, 2024

No matter what he goes on to accomplish throughout what appears to be a promising stock-car racing career, Zilisch will never be able to live down this “teen moment” …

A lesson to be learned for @ConnorZilisch in the first turn. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ccQDcoBGvn — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 23, 2024

A Trackhouse Racing developmental driver, Zilisch endured an adventurous debut. His Turn 1 lock-up caused a tire to go flat and his lead-lap position as the pit crew worked to repair the damaged sway bar. Plus, he endured Stage 3 smoke after making contact with Ty Majeski …

The hood is up on the No. 7. They're doing all they can to help @ConnorZilisch! pic.twitter.com/Bq8Cup4i7j — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 23, 2024

The 17-year-old Zilisch displayed veteran-like meddle, fighting back from the Turn 1 mishap and a Stage 2 track-limits penalty to record a P4 …

The defending IMSA GTD Pro champion, Jack Hawksworth led one lap during his Truck Series debut and finished P6 piloting the No. 1 Toyota for TRICON …

.@jackhawkrace sends it in deep into Turn 1 and takes the lead! pic.twitter.com/b0FKdzf6Lu — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 23, 2024

Gray’s crew chief, Jeff Hensley, made the right call and kept the No. 17 Toyota out on the track prior to overtime, stretching its fuel capabilities. Gray has recorded four consecutive top-seven outings …

Hear from Taylor Gray, who finished second in the #NASCAR truck race at COTA. Also, check the thread below for more interviews from @NASCARatCOTA ⬇️ 📹 @WyattGametime @tanner_marlar @stephen_stumpf pic.twitter.com/OfFXrrkxSR — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) March 23, 2024

Nick Sanchez started strong, winning Stage 1, but faltered and finished 20th. The No. 2 Chevrolet pilot incurred a Stage 2 penalty for cutting the course along the esses. He also experienced two spinouts, the final one along Turn 1 of overtime. Rough outing, but at least his post-race activities were relatively calm, unlike last week …

Nick Sanchez and Stewart Friesen getting into it post race on pit-road. #WEATHERGUARDTruckRace #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/NOTABguGqA — Devin Kupka (@Devin_Kupka) March 17, 2024

Experiencing unusual suspension problems on Lap 40, Marco Andretti incident caused 42-lap event to go into overtime. Andretti placed P31 during his circuit debut this season …

A problem with the No. 04 sends us to #NASCAROvertime! pic.twitter.com/dfI16Zy2Eu — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 23, 2024

Andretti’s machine lost its rear-end housing, causing a red flag. Crazy, is right …

With back-to-back road-course wins, Heim’s team could lobby for more road courses next season …

Now THIS is a burnout. pic.twitter.com/WoDXMYP2hC — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 23, 2024