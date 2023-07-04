NFL News and Rumors

Netflix Reportedly Acquires Jerry Jones Docuseries For $50 Million

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, Netflix is acquiring a documentary series centered around Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Netflix won the bidding war with an offer of $50 million, beating out ESPN for the docuseries. The deal hasn’t been finalized.

Jerry Jones Docuseries Is Netflix’s Last Dance

The docuseries will center around Jones and the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s as they rose to become “America’s Team,” winning three Super Bowls in 1992, 1993, and 1995.

Belloni reports that the series will include never before seen interviews with quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmit Smith, and wide receiver Michael Irvin, three integral members of the Cowboys’ dynasty in the ’90s.

NFL will produce the docuseries with Skydance Sports.

The series has already drawn comparisons to The Last Dance, which chronicled Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls as well as their rise to become one of the greatest dynasties in sports.

NFL Expands Its Partnership With Netflix

With the purchase of the Jones documentary, Netflix continues to expand its partnership with the NFL.

On July 12, Netflix will release Quarterback, the nine-episode series that chronicles the seasons of three quarterbacks during 2022-2023: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, and Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota.

Although Netflix does air any NFL games, there are rumors that the streaming service is interested in broadcasting live NFL games in the future.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Tight end Foster Moreau

Saints’ Foster Moreau Announces Cancer Is In Remission

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_brock-purdy-1
49ers QB Brock Purdy Is Having A Good Summer
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
isaiah rodgers sr suspended released (1)
US Sports Betting 2023: 4 Additional NFL Players Suffer Suspensions After Not Following 6 Simple Rules
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants v Washington Redskins
Eli Manning Has Priceless Response To Saquon Barkley’s Recent Weightlifting Accomplishment
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
JJ Watt
J.J. Watt Makes Hilarious Error When Announcing His New Job
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
Top 10 Highest-Paid NFL Tight Ends In 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin
Pittsburgh Native And Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Throws Out First Pitch At Pirates Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top