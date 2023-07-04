Netflix Reportedly Acquires Jerry Jones Docuseries For $50 Million

According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, Netflix is acquiring a documentary series centered around Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Netflix won the bidding war with an offer of $50 million, beating out ESPN for the docuseries. The deal hasn’t been finalized.

Jerry Jones Docuseries Is Netflix’s Last Dance

Netflix is building a sports TV business without having actual sports rights. https://t.co/MzRfv4Hl46 — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) July 3, 2023

The docuseries will center around Jones and the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s as they rose to become “America’s Team,” winning three Super Bowls in 1992, 1993, and 1995.

Belloni reports that the series will include never before seen interviews with quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmit Smith, and wide receiver Michael Irvin, three integral members of the Cowboys’ dynasty in the ’90s.

NFL will produce the docuseries with Skydance Sports.

The series has already drawn comparisons to The Last Dance, which chronicled Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls as well as their rise to become one of the greatest dynasties in sports.

NFL Expands Its Partnership With Netflix

With the purchase of the Jones documentary, Netflix continues to expand its partnership with the NFL.

On July 12, Netflix will release Quarterback, the nine-episode series that chronicles the seasons of three quarterbacks during 2022-2023: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, and Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota.

Although Netflix does air any NFL games, there are rumors that the streaming service is interested in broadcasting live NFL games in the future.

