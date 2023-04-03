NFL News and Rumors

NFL Insider Believes Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Released

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

NFL Network’s Albert Breer believes there is a strong likelihood that the Arizona Cardinals will release wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins is 30 years old and has been with the Cardinals for three seasons.

Prior to that, he spent seven seasons with the Houston Texans.

Initially, it appeared that the Cardinals wanted to trade Hopkins as the team granted permission for teams to speak with him.

However, the trade may be too costly for teams to undertake in terms of salary and draft capital.

Hopkins Would Be A Coveted Free Agent

If he becomes a free agent, he will likely be at the top of the free agent class of wide receivers which also includes Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Hopkins is among the top five active NFL players in receiving yards over the past eight seasons.

That is a pretty elite class led by Travis Kelce, and it includes Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Hopkins, and Devante Adams.

Who Would Sign Him?

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are the leading contenders to sign Hopkins.

In either case, Hopkins would have to take a pay cut.

He is currently under a two-year contract valued at $54.5 million through the 2025 season.

Cleveland Browns fans were hoping that Hopkins may join the Browns to reunite with quarterback Deshaun Watson, but that seems less likely.

Value Of Veteran NFL Wide Receivers

One year removed from the blockbuster Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams trades, it appears the market value of NFL wide receivers has become similar to running backs.

The big money, long-term contracts could be past history for both positions as teams “bargain shop” for these players in the offseason and add players from the NFL Draft on rookie contracts.

With the price of the quarterback contract ascending at a rapid pace, this is an interesting dynamic.

It speaks to the importance of a team winning when the players are young and/or are on rookie or short-term lower dollar deals.

This is the biggest window of opportunity to win Super Bowls.

After the players advance to extension deals, things get more challenging for teams with salary cap and roster depth.

