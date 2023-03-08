NFL News and Rumors

NFL News: 3 Takeaways From Michael Irvin’s March 8 Press Conference

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and NFL Network media analyst Michael Irvin is dealing with a legal issue that caused him to be sent home from Super Bowl 57 coverage in early February.

The details previously shared were that Irvin had an interaction with a white female in the lobby of the Marriott hotel he was staying in.

In the aftermath, he was sent home without so much as an explanation of why.

Irvin asserted from the moment the incident became public that he did nothing wrong.

In his Wednesday, March 8, 2023 press conference, Irvin continues to fight this case.

Here are three takeaways from the press conference.

1. Three Independent Eyewitnesses Corroborated That Irvin Did Nothing Wrong

Before the interaction with the woman, Irvin met some men who were fans and posed for a photo with them.

He is grateful that those fans were nearby and were eyewitnesses to this.

Going forward, he admits it will be a struggle to figure out how to safely interact with people.

2. Irvin’s Attorney Described The Events In The Marriott’s Video

Ever since this happened, Michael Irvin’s attorney has been trying to see and get copies of the surveillance video.

This is the same video Marriott used to bring forward the accusations of inappropriate behavior against him.

Though he still does not have a copy of the video, Irvin’s attorney recently saw it for the first time and described it at the press conference.

3. Irvin Has Not Seen The Video

To date, Irvin has not seen the video and says the Marriott is “above the law”.

He does not know what he is being accused of and cannot understand why he is not able to see the video.

Irvin likens the situation to the historical lynching of black men without investigating the case and finding out the truth.

Conclusion

Irvin is suing Marriott for $100 million for defamation.

If this press conference is any indication, he has what appears to be a sound case.

Why Marriott and the NFL Network reacted as they did is puzzling if the eyewitness accounts are correct.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

NFL News: 3 Takeaways From Michael Irvin’s March 8 Press Conference

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  27min
NFL News and Rumors
Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley Shares Deeply Personal Perspective In Players’ Tribune Essay
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands.
Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds If Traded: Jets Remain Top Landing Spot
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Aaron Jones Makes Televised Plea For Aaron Rodgers To Return To Green Bay
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Carson Wentz Next Team Odds: Chiefs, Buccaneers Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith smiles.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Left Tackle Donovan Smith
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
nbc_fnia_florio_lamarjackson_220908
4 Teams Who Are Not Pursuing Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top