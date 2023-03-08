Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and NFL Network media analyst Michael Irvin is dealing with a legal issue that caused him to be sent home from Super Bowl 57 coverage in early February.

The details previously shared were that Irvin had an interaction with a white female in the lobby of the Marriott hotel he was staying in.

In the aftermath, he was sent home without so much as an explanation of why.

Irvin asserted from the moment the incident became public that he did nothing wrong.

In his Wednesday, March 8, 2023 press conference, Irvin continues to fight this case.

Here are three takeaways from the press conference.

1. Three Independent Eyewitnesses Corroborated That Irvin Did Nothing Wrong

Before the interaction with the woman, Irvin met some men who were fans and posed for a photo with them.

He is grateful that those fans were nearby and were eyewitnesses to this.

Going forward, he admits it will be a struggle to figure out how to safely interact with people.

Ex-Cowboys WR Michael Irvin was visibly emotional when witness Bryn Davis delivered his account of what transpired Feb. 5 between Irvin and a woman at hotel lobby. Irvin said the incident has forced him to question how to address people who approach him in public. pic.twitter.com/bIVY72L9ps — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 8, 2023

2. Irvin’s Attorney Described The Events In The Marriott’s Video

Ever since this happened, Michael Irvin’s attorney has been trying to see and get copies of the surveillance video.

This is the same video Marriott used to bring forward the accusations of inappropriate behavior against him.

Though he still does not have a copy of the video, Irvin’s attorney recently saw it for the first time and described it at the press conference.

Michael Irvin's attorney, Levi McCathern described the surveillance video from Marriott.

There was a pole blocking part of the interaction, and "he touched her a total of four times."

McCathern was not allowed a copy of the video. No mention of angles from other cameras

🎥 @wfaa pic.twitter.com/65ru7JzKNb — Bitches Love Sports Podcast (@BtchesLuvSports) March 8, 2023

3. Irvin Has Not Seen The Video

To date, Irvin has not seen the video and says the Marriott is “above the law”.

He does not know what he is being accused of and cannot understand why he is not able to see the video.

Irvin likens the situation to the historical lynching of black men without investigating the case and finding out the truth.

Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin said Marriott’s treatment of him “sickens” him, likening it to a Black man being lynched because of a false accusation from a white woman. pic.twitter.com/qZlLp71dW0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 8, 2023

Conclusion

Irvin is suing Marriott for $100 million for defamation.

If this press conference is any indication, he has what appears to be a sound case.

Why Marriott and the NFL Network reacted as they did is puzzling if the eyewitness accounts are correct.

