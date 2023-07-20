There’s a new owner in Washington as the NFL owners voted Thursday to unanimously approve the sale of the Commanders franchise from Dan and Tanya Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris, the league announced.

Harris and his partners purchased the Commanders from the Snyder family for a record-breaking $6.05 billion.

NFL clubs unanimously approve Washington Commanders sale to group led by Josh Harris and includes Magic Johnson and additional partners. pic.twitter.com/0C11f7hPQP — NFL (@NFL) July 20, 2023

Harris takes ownership from the Snyder family, who owned the majority of the Commanders since 1999.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

“I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”

Harris’ group features 20 limited partners, including NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Approved and expected to close shortly ✅ A message from Josh Harris ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DcZisMAzKM — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 20, 2023

Over the past few years, Snyder has been involved in multiple league investigations.

In February 2022, Snyder was accused of sexual misconduct by a former team employee, which led to a congressional review. The NFL hired U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White to investigate the potential workplace and financial misconduct.

On Thursday, White announced her findings, reporting the team “intentionally shielded and withheld an amount of shareable NFL revenues in violation of NFL policies, including forfeited security deposits.” Snyder will pay $60 million to the league as punishment.

Under Snyder’s leadership, Washington had a 164-220-2 record, with a 2-6 playoff record. The Commanders’ last playoff win came in 2005.

