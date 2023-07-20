NFL News and Rumors

NFL Owners Approve $6.05 Billion Sale Of Washington Commanders To Josh Harris

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

There’s a new owner in Washington as the NFL owners voted Thursday to unanimously approve the sale of the Commanders franchise from Dan and Tanya Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris, the league announced.

Harris and his partners purchased the Commanders from the Snyder family for a record-breaking $6.05 billion.

Josh Harris Is The New Owner Of The Washington Commanders

Harris takes ownership from the Snyder family, who owned the majority of the Commanders since 1999.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

“I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”

Harris’ group features 20 limited partners, including NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Dan Snyder Has Been Involved In Multiple League Investigations

Over the past few years, Snyder has been involved in multiple league investigations.

In February 2022, Snyder was accused of sexual misconduct by a former team employee, which led to a congressional review. The NFL hired U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White to investigate the potential workplace and financial misconduct.

On Thursday, White announced her findings, reporting the team “intentionally shielded and withheld an amount of shareable NFL revenues in violation of NFL policies, including forfeited security deposits.” Snyder will pay $60 million to the league as punishment.

Under Snyder’s leadership, Washington had a 164-220-2 record, with a 2-6 playoff record. The Commanders’ last playoff win came in 2005.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
