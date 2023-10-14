The Sunday slate for Week 6 features 13 games, including one in London. With injury reports submitted, which players have been ruled out for Sunday? Below, we examine the NFL Week 6 injury report.

Notable Week 6 Injuries

Players ruled out for Sunday include Treylon Burks, Elijah Molden, Odafe Oweh, Deshaun Watson, Joel Bitonio, Cedric Tillman, Coby Bryant, Artie Burns, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Miles Sanders, Vonn Bell, Austin Corbett, Xavier Woods, Chandler Zavala, Connor Williams, Zay Jones,… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2023

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will be down two defensive starters against the Jets: defensive tackle Jalen Carter and defensive back Darius Slay.

The New York Giants will be without quarterback Daniel Jones due to a neck injury. Tyrod Tayler will start in Jones’ place.

Other notable players out include Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders.

NFL Week 6 Injury Report

Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tennesse Titans (2-3) [London] – Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. ET

Ravens

Out: LB Odafe Owek(ankle)

LB Odafe Owek(ankle) Questionable: RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder)

Titans

Out: WR Treylon Burks (knee), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), DB Elijah Molden (hamstring)

WR Treylon Burks (knee), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), DB Elijah Molden (hamstring) Questionable: Teair Tart (toe), C Aaron Brewer (neck)

Washington Commanders (2-3) at Atlanta Falcons (3-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Commanders

Out: CB Christian Holmes (hamstring)

CB Christian Holmes (hamstring) Questionable: DL Efe Obada (knee)

Falcons

N/A

Minnesota Vikings (1-4) at Chicago Bears (1-4) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Vikings

Questionable: RB Kene Nwangwu (back)

Bears

Out: RB Khalil Herbert (ankle), RB Travis Homer (hamstring), RB Roschon Johnson (concussion), DB Terell Smith (ankle/illness), WR Equanimeous St. Brown(hamstring)

RB Khalil Herbert (ankle), RB Travis Homer (hamstring), RB Roschon Johnson (concussion), DB Terell Smith (ankle/illness), WR Equanimeous St. Brown(hamstring) Questionable: DB Eddie Jackson (foot), OL Lucas Patrick (concussion)

Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks

Out: CB Coby Bryant (toe), CB Artie Burns (hamstring)

CB Coby Bryant (toe), CB Artie Burns (hamstring) Doubtful: OG Damien Lewis (ankle)

OG Damien Lewis (ankle) Questionable: QB Drew Lock (ankle), OG Phil Haynes (calf)

Bengals

Out: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) Questionable: CB Chidobe Awuzie (back), LB Devin Harper (hamstring), WR Tee Higgins(ribs), DT Josh Tupou (toe)

San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Cleveland Browns (2-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

49ers

Questionable: LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Browns

Out: QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder), G Joel Bitonio (knee), WR Cedric Tillman (hip)

QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder), G Joel Bitonio (knee), WR Cedric Tillman (hip) Questionable: TE David Njoku (face/hand), C Ethan Pocic (chest/knee/foot

New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans (2-3) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Saints

Out: TE Juwan Johnson (calf), S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hamstring), FB Adam Prentice (knee), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), OT Landon Young (hip)

TE Juwan Johnson (calf), S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hamstring), FB Adam Prentice (knee), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), OT Landon Young (hip) Questionable: G Andrus Peat (concussion/groin)

Texans

Questionable: WR Tank Dell (concussion), WR Robert Woods (ribs), LB Christian Harris (concussion)

Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Colts

Out: OT Braden Smith (food/wrist/hip)

OT Braden Smith (food/wrist/hip) Questionable: TE Mo Alie-Cox (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (ankle/foot)

Jaguars

Out: WR Zay Jones (knee), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), OL Walker Little (knee), DT DaVon Hamilton (back)

WR Zay Jones (knee), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), OL Walker Little (knee), DT DaVon Hamilton (back) Questionable: LB Devin Lloyd (thumb)

Carolina Panthers (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (4-1) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Panthers

OUT: RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), S Vonn Bell (quadriceps), S Xavier Woods (hamstring), G Chandler Zavala (neck), TE Giovanni Ricci (shoulder)

RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), S Vonn Bell (quadriceps), S Xavier Woods (hamstring), G Chandler Zavala (neck), TE Giovanni Ricci (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE: TE Ian Thomas (calf), DT Derrick Brown (knee/ankle), LB Brian Burns (ankle)

Dolphins

Out: OL Connor Williams (groin)

OL Connor Williams (groin) Doubtful: DB Nik Needham (Achilles), RB Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger)

DB Nik Needham (Achilles), RB Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger) Questionable: FB Alec Ingold (foot), G Robert Jones (knee), LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique)

New England Patriots (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:05 p.m. ET

Patriots

Out: DB Cody Davis (knee), WR Demario Douglas (concussion), LB Matthew Judon (elbow), OL Riley Reiff (knee), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), G Cole Strange (knee), OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (knee)

DB Cody Davis (knee), WR Demario Douglas (concussion), LB Matthew Judon (elbow), OL Riley Reiff (knee), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), G Cole Strange (knee), OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (knee) Questionable: DL Christian Barmore (knee), OT Trent Brown (chest), S Kyle Dugger (foot), DL Trey Flowers (foot), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (knee), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

Raiders

Out: OT Justin Herron (concussion), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle)

OT Justin Herron (concussion), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) Questionable: CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder)

Detroit Lions (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Lions

Out: DB Brian Branch (ankle), RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), G Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder), TE James Mitchell (hamstring), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), DL Josh Paschal (knee)

DB Brian Branch (ankle), RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), G Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder), TE James Mitchell (hamstring), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), DL Josh Paschal (knee) Questionable: TE Sam LaPorta (calf), CB Khalil Dorsey (illness)

Buccaneers

Questionable: LB Shaquil Barrett (illness)

Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals

Out: S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) Questionable: WR Marquise Brown (illness), TE Elijah Higgins (illness), OL Dennis Daley (ankle), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), LB Jesse Luketa (shoulder), LB Myjai Sanders (thumb), LB Josh Woods (ankle), CB Garrett Williams (knee)

Rams

Questionable: OG Joe Noteboom (groin), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), LB Ernest Jones (knee)

Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at New York Jets (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Eagles

Out: DT Jalen Carter (ankle), S Justin Evans (knee), CB Darius Slay (knee), WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

DT Jalen Carter (ankle), S Justin Evans (knee), CB Darius Slay (knee), WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) Questionable: S Sydney Brown (hamstring), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

Jets

Out: CB Brandin Echols (hamstring), CB Justin Hardee (hamstring), CB D.J. Reed (concussion) out

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring), CB Justin Hardee (hamstring), CB D.J. Reed (concussion) out Questionable: CB Sauce Gardner, WR Xavier Gipson (ankle)

SNF: New York Giants (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (3-2) – Oct. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET

Giants

Out: QB Daniel Jones (neck), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), OL Matt Peart (shoulder), OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

QB Daniel Jones (neck), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), OL Matt Peart (shoulder), OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring) Questionable: RB Saquon Barkley Gary Brightwell

Bills

Questionable: CB Dane Jackson (foot), TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion), TE Dawson Knox (wrist)

MNF: Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) – Oct. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

N/A

