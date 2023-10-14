NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 6 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 6 NFL Games

The Sunday slate for Week 6 features 13 games, including one in London. With injury reports submitted, which players have been ruled out for Sunday? Below, we examine the NFL Week 6 injury report.

Notable Week 6 Injuries

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will be down two defensive starters against the Jets: defensive tackle Jalen Carter and defensive back Darius Slay.

The New York Giants will be without quarterback Daniel Jones due to a neck injury. Tyrod Tayler will start in Jones’ place.

Other notable players out include Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders.

NFL Week 6 Injury Report

Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tennesse Titans (2-3) [London] – Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. ET

Ravens

  • Out: LB Odafe Owek(ankle)
  • Questionable: RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder)

Titans

  • Out: WR Treylon Burks (knee), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), DB Elijah Molden (hamstring)
  • Questionable: Teair Tart (toe), C Aaron Brewer (neck)

Washington Commanders (2-3) at Atlanta Falcons (3-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Commanders

  • Out: CB Christian Holmes (hamstring)
  • Questionable: DL Efe Obada (knee)

Falcons

  • N/A

Minnesota Vikings (1-4) at Chicago Bears (1-4) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Vikings

  • Questionable: RB Kene Nwangwu (back)

Bears

  • Out: RB Khalil Herbert (ankle), RB Travis Homer (hamstring), RB Roschon Johnson (concussion), DB Terell Smith (ankle/illness), WR Equanimeous St. Brown(hamstring)
  • Questionable: DB Eddie Jackson (foot), OL Lucas Patrick (concussion)

Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks

  • Out: CB Coby Bryant (toe), CB Artie Burns (hamstring)
  • Doubtful: OG Damien Lewis (ankle)
  • Questionable: QB Drew Lock (ankle), OG Phil Haynes (calf)

Bengals

  • Out: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)
  • Questionable: CB Chidobe Awuzie (back), LB Devin Harper (hamstring), WR Tee Higgins(ribs), DT Josh Tupou (toe)

San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Cleveland Browns (2-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

49ers

  • Questionable: LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Browns

  • Out: QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder), G Joel Bitonio (knee), WR Cedric Tillman (hip)
  • Questionable: TE David Njoku (face/hand), C Ethan Pocic (chest/knee/foot

New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans (2-3) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Saints

  • Out: TE Juwan Johnson (calf), S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hamstring), FB Adam Prentice (knee), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), OT Landon Young (hip)
  • Questionable: G Andrus Peat (concussion/groin)

Texans

  • Questionable: WR Tank Dell (concussion), WR Robert Woods (ribs), LB Christian Harris (concussion)

Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Colts

  • Out: OT Braden Smith (food/wrist/hip)
  • Questionable: TE Mo Alie-Cox (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (ankle/foot)

Jaguars

  • Out: WR Zay Jones (knee), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), OL Walker Little (knee), DT DaVon Hamilton (back)
  • Questionable: LB Devin Lloyd (thumb)

Carolina Panthers (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (4-1) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Panthers

  • OUT: RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), S Vonn Bell (quadriceps), S Xavier Woods (hamstring), G Chandler Zavala (neck), TE Giovanni Ricci (shoulder)
  • QUESTIONABLE: TE Ian Thomas (calf), DT Derrick Brown (knee/ankle), LB Brian Burns (ankle)

Dolphins

  • Out: OL Connor Williams (groin)
  • Doubtful: DB Nik Needham (Achilles), RB Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger)
  • Questionable: FB Alec Ingold (foot), G Robert Jones (knee), LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique)

New England Patriots (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:05 p.m. ET

Patriots

  • Out: DB Cody Davis (knee), WR Demario Douglas (concussion), LB Matthew Judon (elbow), OL Riley Reiff (knee), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), G Cole Strange (knee), OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (knee)
  • Questionable: DL Christian Barmore (knee), OT Trent Brown (chest), S Kyle Dugger (foot), DL Trey Flowers (foot), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (knee), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

Raiders

  • Out: OT Justin Herron (concussion), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle)
  • Questionable: CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder)

Detroit Lions (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Lions

  • Out: DB Brian Branch (ankle), RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), G Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder), TE James Mitchell (hamstring), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), DL Josh Paschal (knee)
  • Questionable: TE Sam LaPorta (calf), CB Khalil Dorsey (illness)

Buccaneers

  • Questionable: LB Shaquil Barrett (illness)

Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals

  • Out: S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)
  • Questionable: WR Marquise Brown (illness), TE Elijah Higgins (illness), OL Dennis Daley (ankle), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), LB Jesse Luketa (shoulder), LB Myjai Sanders (thumb), LB Josh Woods (ankle), CB Garrett Williams (knee)

Rams

  • Questionable: OG Joe Noteboom (groin), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), LB Ernest Jones (knee)

Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at New York Jets (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Eagles

  • Out: DT Jalen Carter (ankle), S Justin Evans (knee), CB Darius Slay (knee), WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)
  • Questionable: S Sydney Brown (hamstring), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

Jets

  • Out: CB Brandin Echols (hamstring), CB Justin Hardee (hamstring), CB D.J. Reed (concussion) out
  • Questionable: CB Sauce Gardner, WR Xavier Gipson (ankle)

SNF: New York Giants (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (3-2) – Oct. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET

Giants

  • Out: QB Daniel Jones (neck), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), OL Matt Peart (shoulder), OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
  • Questionable: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (ankle), DL D.J. Davidson (knee), OL Shane Lemieux (groin), LB Micah McFadden (ankle), OL Evan Neal (ankle), TE Darren Waller (groin)

Bills

  • Questionable: CB Dane Jackson (foot), TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion), TE Dawson Knox (wrist)

MNF: Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) – Oct. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

  • N/A

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
