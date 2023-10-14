The Sunday slate for Week 6 features 13 games, including one in London. With injury reports submitted, which players have been ruled out for Sunday? Below, we examine the NFL Week 6 injury report.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Notable Week 6 Injuries
Players ruled out for Sunday include Treylon Burks, Elijah Molden, Odafe Oweh, Deshaun Watson, Joel Bitonio, Cedric Tillman, Coby Bryant, Artie Burns, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Miles Sanders, Vonn Bell, Austin Corbett, Xavier Woods, Chandler Zavala, Connor Williams, Zay Jones,…
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2023
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will be down two defensive starters against the Jets: defensive tackle Jalen Carter and defensive back Darius Slay.
The New York Giants will be without quarterback Daniel Jones due to a neck injury. Tyrod Tayler will start in Jones’ place.
Other notable players out include Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders.
NFL Week 6 Injury Report
Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tennesse Titans (2-3) [London] – Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. ET
Ravens
- Out: LB Odafe Owek(ankle)
- Questionable: RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder)
Titans
- Out: WR Treylon Burks (knee), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), DB Elijah Molden (hamstring)
- Questionable: Teair Tart (toe), C Aaron Brewer (neck)
Washington Commanders (2-3) at Atlanta Falcons (3-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
Commanders
- Out: CB Christian Holmes (hamstring)
- Questionable: DL Efe Obada (knee)
Falcons
- N/A
Minnesota Vikings (1-4) at Chicago Bears (1-4) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
Vikings
- Questionable: RB Kene Nwangwu (back)
Bears
- Out: RB Khalil Herbert (ankle), RB Travis Homer (hamstring), RB Roschon Johnson (concussion), DB Terell Smith (ankle/illness), WR Equanimeous St. Brown(hamstring)
- Questionable: DB Eddie Jackson (foot), OL Lucas Patrick (concussion)
Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
Seahawks
- Out: CB Coby Bryant (toe), CB Artie Burns (hamstring)
- Doubtful: OG Damien Lewis (ankle)
- Questionable: QB Drew Lock (ankle), OG Phil Haynes (calf)
Bengals
- Out: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)
- Questionable: CB Chidobe Awuzie (back), LB Devin Harper (hamstring), WR Tee Higgins(ribs), DT Josh Tupou (toe)
San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Cleveland Browns (2-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
49ers
- Questionable: LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
Browns
- Out: QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder), G Joel Bitonio (knee), WR Cedric Tillman (hip)
- Questionable: TE David Njoku (face/hand), C Ethan Pocic (chest/knee/foot
New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans (2-3) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
Saints
- Out: TE Juwan Johnson (calf), S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hamstring), FB Adam Prentice (knee), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), OT Landon Young (hip)
- Questionable: G Andrus Peat (concussion/groin)
Texans
- Questionable: WR Tank Dell (concussion), WR Robert Woods (ribs), LB Christian Harris (concussion)
Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
Colts
- Out: OT Braden Smith (food/wrist/hip)
- Questionable: TE Mo Alie-Cox (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (ankle/foot)
Jaguars
- Out: WR Zay Jones (knee), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), OL Walker Little (knee), DT DaVon Hamilton (back)
- Questionable: LB Devin Lloyd (thumb)
Carolina Panthers (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (4-1) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
Panthers
- OUT: RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), S Vonn Bell (quadriceps), S Xavier Woods (hamstring), G Chandler Zavala (neck), TE Giovanni Ricci (shoulder)
- QUESTIONABLE: TE Ian Thomas (calf), DT Derrick Brown (knee/ankle), LB Brian Burns (ankle)
Dolphins
- Out: OL Connor Williams (groin)
- Doubtful: DB Nik Needham (Achilles), RB Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger)
- Questionable: FB Alec Ingold (foot), G Robert Jones (knee), LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique)
New England Patriots (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:05 p.m. ET
Patriots
- Out: DB Cody Davis (knee), WR Demario Douglas (concussion), LB Matthew Judon (elbow), OL Riley Reiff (knee), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), G Cole Strange (knee), OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (knee)
- Questionable: DL Christian Barmore (knee), OT Trent Brown (chest), S Kyle Dugger (foot), DL Trey Flowers (foot), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (knee), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)
Raiders
- Out: OT Justin Herron (concussion), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle)
- Questionable: CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder)
Detroit Lions (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET
Lions
- Out: DB Brian Branch (ankle), RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), G Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder), TE James Mitchell (hamstring), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), DL Josh Paschal (knee)
- Questionable: TE Sam LaPorta (calf), CB Khalil Dorsey (illness)
Buccaneers
- Questionable: LB Shaquil Barrett (illness)
Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET
Cardinals
- Out: S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Marquise Brown (illness), TE Elijah Higgins (illness), OL Dennis Daley (ankle), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), LB Jesse Luketa (shoulder), LB Myjai Sanders (thumb), LB Josh Woods (ankle), CB Garrett Williams (knee)
Rams
- Questionable: OG Joe Noteboom (groin), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), LB Ernest Jones (knee)
Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at New York Jets (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET
Eagles
- Out: DT Jalen Carter (ankle), S Justin Evans (knee), CB Darius Slay (knee), WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)
- Questionable: S Sydney Brown (hamstring), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)
Jets
- Out: CB Brandin Echols (hamstring), CB Justin Hardee (hamstring), CB D.J. Reed (concussion) out
- Questionable: CB Sauce Gardner, WR Xavier Gipson (ankle)
SNF: New York Giants (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (3-2) – Oct. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET
Giants
- Out: QB Daniel Jones (neck), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), OL Matt Peart (shoulder), OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
- Questionable: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (ankle), DL D.J. Davidson (knee), OL Shane Lemieux (groin), LB Micah McFadden (ankle), OL Evan Neal (ankle), TE Darren Waller (groin)
Bills
- Questionable: CB Dane Jackson (foot), TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion), TE Dawson Knox (wrist)
MNF: Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) – Oct. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET
- N/A
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.