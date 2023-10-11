The NHL returned Tuesday and Twitter users responded to the Chicago Blackhawks’ new mega star, a newer version of a winning formula by the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the raising of the Vegas Golden Knights’ new Stanley Cup banner.

Welcome back, NHL …

Tuesday’s season-opening tripleheader …

Season-opening face-off …

The 2023-24 NHL season has officially begun! 🎉 #NHLFaceOff Watch the Preds take on the Lightning on Sportsnet and stream on Sportsnet+! pic.twitter.com/A3XR2xvADD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 10, 2023

Season-opening marker …

Season-opening “face-of-the-NHL” matchup …

Prior to Connor Bedard’s much-anticipated Blackhawks’ debut, the NHL introduced its latest marketing star …

With his NHL debut a few hours away, @NHLBlackhawks forward Connor Bedard is the latest player featured in our #NHLStats series highlighting 15 stars under the age of 25 from across the League. Tune-in at 8 p.m. ET on @espn, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet & @TVASports. Read more:… pic.twitter.com/C9ccdQfKAi — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 10, 2023

The rookie almost forgot his stick …

Note to self:

Don’t forget your stick ahead of your NHL debut. pic.twitter.com/guzVprRXfY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 10, 2023

The 36-year-old “Kid” faced off against the 18-year-old “Kid.” Until Bedard won a third-period face-off, Sidney Crosby captured the opening five draws between the two No. 1 overall draft picks …

The old “Kid” still looked fresh, entering his 17th season as captain of the Penguins, matching the second-longest tenure in NHL history. Crosby registered at least one point in 19 consecutive season-opening games …

The new “Kid” looked like a wily veteran, producing his first career point on a second-period secondary assist. Bedard became the second-youngest skater in franchise history to record a debut point …

All-time trio …

1️⃣8️⃣ YEARS AND COUNTING 🙌 Kris Letang, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have surpassed the Yankees trio of Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter as the longest tenured trio in NHL, MLB, NFL and NBA history 👏 pic.twitter.com/yQZ4tA3Pg4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2023

Two days from the Detroit Red Wings’ opener at the New Jersey Devils, captain Dylan Larkin reminisced about his first career game …

Dylan Larkin remembers his first NHL goal 8️⃣ years ago. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TUBeIwPUPq — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 10, 2023

Scoring the eventual game-winner from his knees as the Blackhawks topped the host Penguins, 4-2 …

A rare opening-night penalty-shot tally helped spark the Lightning to a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators …

Brandon Hagel scored a penalty-shot goal for the @TBLightning, the 25th instance in NHL history of a penalty shot attempt in a season opener and seventh goal. Catch the third period on @espn, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet and @TVASports.#NHLStats: https://t.co/6kseQ54tBM #NHLFaceOff https://t.co/719WAgfYLM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 10, 2023

The Golden Knights flashed some impressive pre-game silver Tuesday night …

Trophies on parade 🏆 🏆 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SZ0PZGWCiR — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 11, 2023

Big-time bling …

Raising greatness prior to earning a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken …