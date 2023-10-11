Penguins

NHL Opening Night: Twitter Reacts To Blackhawks Rookie Connor Bedard’s Debut, Lightning Strike, Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Banner

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
nhl opening night first goal of season (1)

The NHL returned Tuesday and Twitter users responded to the Chicago Blackhawks’ new mega star, a newer version of a winning formula by the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the raising of the Vegas Golden Knights’ new Stanley Cup banner.

Welcome back, NHL …

Tuesday’s season-opening tripleheader …

Season-opening face-off …

Season-opening marker …

Season-opening “face-of-the-NHL” matchup …

Prior to Connor Bedard’s much-anticipated Blackhawks’ debut, the NHL introduced its latest marketing star …

The rookie almost forgot his stick …

The 36-year-old “Kid” faced off against the 18-year-old “Kid.” Until Bedard won a third-period face-off, Sidney Crosby captured the opening five draws between the two No. 1 overall draft picks …

The old “Kid” still looked fresh, entering his 17th season as captain of the Penguins, matching the second-longest tenure in NHL history. Crosby registered at least one point in 19 consecutive season-opening games …

The new “Kid” looked like a wily veteran, producing his first career point on a second-period secondary assist. Bedard became the second-youngest skater in franchise history to record a debut point …

All-time trio …

Two days from the Detroit Red Wings’ opener at the New Jersey Devils, captain Dylan Larkin reminisced about his first career game …

Scoring the eventual game-winner from his knees as the Blackhawks topped the host Penguins, 4-2 …

A rare opening-night penalty-shot tally helped spark the Lightning to a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators …

The Golden Knights flashed some impressive pre-game silver Tuesday night …

Big-time bling …

Raising greatness prior to earning a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken …

Topics  
Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators NHL News and Rumors Penguins Seattle Kraken Tampa Bay Lightning Vegas Golden Knights
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

