Diamondbacks

NHL Stadium Series: 70,328 NHL Fans Attend Quick-Starting New Jersey Devils’ Victory Over Philadelphia Flyers At MetLife Stadium

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
new-jersey-devils

Playing outdoors before 70,328 at MetLife Stadium, captain Nico Hischier started quickly and the New Jersey Devils outlasted the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-3, in an NHL Stadium Series matchup Saturday night.

Hischier finished with two goals among three points and Nathan Bastian also scored two goals and Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Smith notched one goal apiece as the Devils won for the third time in four outings.

“Everybody was ready to play,” Hischier said, as reported by The Associated Press. “We were all business.”

Unbeaten in their previous five matches, the Flyers (4-0-1) lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 27.

X (Twitter) users responded to the NHL’s 40th Stadium Series experience since 2008 …

MeLife Stadium …

Devils fans opened the festivities with pre-game parties …

Philly fans made the nearly 100-mile trip to experience the Stadium Series …

“Yo, Adrian, (we) did it” …

The Devils entered “The Sopranos” way. “Sometimes it’s smooth. Sometimes you hit the rocks” …

Warming up in New Jersey with eye black …

The Flyers entered under the lights …

Right winger Travis Konecny was ready to play. Six seconds after the opening faceoff, the Flyers forward lowered his shoulder for a clean check on Devils’ Luke Hughes …

Scoring the fastest goal in Stadium Series history, Hischier wasted only 32 seconds before breaking out and beating Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson for his 17th goal of the season, assisted by Ondrej Pala …

Colin Miller reached a career milestone Saturday …

Scoring off a wrist shot, Tyler Toffoli connected on his 24th goal, giving the Devils a 2-0 lead at 13:30 of the first period. Jack Hughes was credited with a secondary assist, his 50th points in 38 outings …

The lil’ Devil mascot made a scene by stripping Gritty and getting away with it …

Devil-ish good “rocket” arms …

Flyers forward Owen Tippett went top shelf to cut the Devils’ lead to 2-1 at 7:43 of the second period. Tippett finished with two goals on 10 shots on goal, but was a minus-4 rating. …

Between period entrainment was created the Jonas Brothers …

Daws, a rookie goalie, turned aside 43 shots …

Final score: Devils 6, Flyers 3 …

“It was a big game, big event” and big win for the Devils …

“Thanks for showing up … it was amazing”

The 2025 Stadium Series matchup is set …

Topics  
Anaheim Ducks Diamondbacks X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top