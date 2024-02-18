Playing outdoors before 70,328 at MetLife Stadium, captain Nico Hischier started quickly and the New Jersey Devils outlasted the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-3, in an NHL Stadium Series matchup Saturday night.

Hischier finished with two goals among three points and Nathan Bastian also scored two goals and Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Smith notched one goal apiece as the Devils won for the third time in four outings.

“Everybody was ready to play,” Hischier said, as reported by The Associated Press. “We were all business.”

Unbeaten in their previous five matches, the Flyers (4-0-1) lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 27.

X (Twitter) users responded to the NHL’s 40th Stadium Series experience since 2008 …

Devils fans opened the festivities with pre-game parties …

Tailgating at the Meadowlands. A tradition as old as time.#MadeInJersey | #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/Tp3bu8QFMJ — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 17, 2024

Philly fans made the nearly 100-mile trip to experience the Stadium Series …

The entire Flyers team got off the bus for the stadium series dressed as Rocky

The Devils entered “The Sopranos” way. “Sometimes it’s smooth. Sometimes you hit the rocks” …

IT’S A JERSEY THING The Devils rocked up in Sopranos outfits for the Stadium Series! via @NJDevils pic.twitter.com/llM1BRPo5j — BarDown (@BarDown) February 17, 2024

Warming up in New Jersey with eye black …

The Flyers entered under the lights …

Right winger Travis Konecny was ready to play. Six seconds after the opening faceoff, the Flyers forward lowered his shoulder for a clean check on Devils’ Luke Hughes …

Konecny lowers the BOOM on Luke Hughes pic.twitter.com/cKV8Sy1vDa — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 18, 2024

Scoring the fastest goal in Stadium Series history, Hischier wasted only 32 seconds before breaking out and beating Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson for his 17th goal of the season, assisted by Ondrej Pala …

Right down the Turnpike in the left lane. pic.twitter.com/xBwieewJkq — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 18, 2024

Colin Miller reached a career milestone Saturday …

Congrats on 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣, Colin! pic.twitter.com/0fku5hrVjF — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 18, 2024

Scoring off a wrist shot, Tyler Toffoli connected on his 24th goal, giving the Devils a 2-0 lead at 13:30 of the first period. Jack Hughes was credited with a secondary assist, his 50th points in 38 outings …

Holy cannoli, it’s Tyler Toffoli. pic.twitter.com/U1MGFFIMui — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 18, 2024

The lil’ Devil mascot made a scene by stripping Gritty and getting away with it …

Flyers forward Owen Tippett went top shelf to cut the Devils’ lead to 2-1 at 7:43 of the second period. Tippett finished with two goals on 10 shots on goal, but was a minus-4 rating. …

Daws, a rookie goalie, turned aside 43 shots …

Final score: Devils 6, Flyers 3 …

“It was a big game, big event” and big win for the Devils …

