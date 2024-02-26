“Showtime” returned on a special evening at the United Center on Sunday.

On “Chris Chelios Night,” former Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane made his first appearance at his former home rink, scoring in overtime as the playoff-hungry Detroit Red Wings earned a come-from-behind 3-2 victory in a matchup of Original Six clubs.

After receiving a pass from another ex-Blackhawks forward, Alex DeBrincat, Kane skated in alone and beat goalie Petr Mrazek with a rising shot under the crossbar at 1:43 of the extra stanza.

Kane’s 12th goal of the season came with emotion. The 2007 No. 1 overall draft pick by the Blackhawks helped the franchise claim three Stanley Cups (2010, ‘13 and ‘15), collecting 446 goals among 1,161 points with the team before being traded to the New York Rangers last season.

Following offseason surgery and rehab, Kane signed as a free agent with the Red Wings, who have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016. With Kane, nicknamed “Showtime,” leading the way, the Red Wings (32-20-6) are 7-2-1 in their last 10 outings. They hold a one-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 Wild Card spot, with two games in hand.

Without Kane, the Blackhawks (15-39-5) have fallen on hard times.

X (Twitter) users replied to the special event in Chicago, but some questioned why such an intriguing matchup was designated for national broadcast …

How is Wings Blackhawks on Chris Chelios night with Patrick Kane returning to Chicago not on national TV? — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) February 25, 2024

For those who missed watching Kane game-winning goal, here is the Bally Sports Detroit call …

Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond on the call. https://t.co/U8zsZYyYmk — David Panian (@davidpanian) February 26, 2024

As part of the pre-game festivities, the Blackhawks retired Chelios’ No. 7 jersey Sunday. Like Kane, Chelios made his mark in the Windy City before reviving his career with the long-time rival Red Wings ….

“As of today, nobody can ever wear No. 7 again as a Chicago Blackhawk.” 🙌 The legend Chris Chelios gets his jersey raised to the rafters at the United Center. pic.twitter.com/6OtoJM3Tex — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2024

Chelios referenced Kane during his speech Sunday: “That jersey looks kind of funny, Kaner, but it’ll grow on you. And don’t worry, it’ll work out in the end. You’ll be standing here, same as me” …

Chris Chelios includes Patrick Kane in his jersey retirement speech, and the ovation was as loud as you’d expect. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Y9kvikFbb6 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 25, 2024

Following Sunday’s morning skate, Kane shared his thoughts on Chelios …

“I heard someone say the other day he was the best player on the Blackhawks, but he was also the meanest on the Blackhawks.”@88PKane shared this and more about Chris Chelios ahead of his jersey retirement ceremony today in Chicago. We’ll have Red Wings pregame at 5:30PM!… pic.twitter.com/UjtJ0D24a2 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 25, 2024

Windy City Kane …

Some cellies for the ages. 🔴⚫️ Tonight, Patrick Kane (@88PKane) returns to the United Center. pic.twitter.com/hXlBuZKaYE — NHL (@NHL) February 25, 2024

Kane made his mark with the Blackhawks …

Patrick Kane makes his return to the Windy City tonight. 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/OMACBizzJm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2024

Some of the NHL’s all-time greats attended Sunday’s match …

Stars of the hockey world are in attendance for Chris Chelios's jersey retirement game in Chicago tonight. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CRFZi4aRiW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2024

The Blackhawks’ new 1-1, rookie Connor Bedard paid homage to Kane earlier this season …

Connor Bedard recreated Patrick Kane’s famous “Heartbreaker” celly this season. Bedard got asked about Kane’s signature celly before Showtime returns to Chicago 🎬 (h/t @NBCSBlackhawks) pic.twitter.com/WXy2B15OCH — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 25, 2024

Bedard also showed off his fashion sense Sunday …

Connor Bedard arrives in a Chris Chelios jersey. Past 🤝 Future pic.twitter.com/oQLIV7OdwC — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 25, 2024

Another free agent signing paying off for the Red Wings, Daniel Sprong opened the scoring at 19:19 of the first period, connecting on his 16th goal of the season …

Mackenzie Entwistle pulled the Blackhawks to a 1-1 tie with a goal at 3:29 of the second period …

Mackenzie Entwistle gets the #Blackhawks on the board 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fw3ZDvC9pC — Four Feathers Podcast (@FourFeathersPod) February 26, 2024

Bedard’s hard slap shop brushed Nick Foligno and beat Red Wings goalie James Reimer as the Blackhawks claimed a 2-1, second-period advantage …

Connor Bedard doing big things on the power play and Nick Foligno has a goal! #Blackhawks take the lead! pic.twitter.com/EpDHShx5U4 — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) February 26, 2024

Following Kane’s OT winner, the Red Wings celebrated on United Center ice …

Kane spoke to the media after his emotional outing …

Special night for 88. 🎥 Post Game » https://t.co/Lh0HA2Ku6Z pic.twitter.com/CHAJ5OX994 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 26, 2024

The new Red Wings right winger didn’t forget to give back to his former club’s fans …

Kane and Chelios may have been shared the spotlight Sunday, but model Cindy Crawford stole the show …