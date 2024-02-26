Chicago Blackhawks

NHL’s Original Six Fans Celebrate Patrick Kane’s Return To United Center, Detroit Red Wings’ Win Over Chicago Blackhawks On ‘Chris Chelios Night’

red wings beat hawks (1)

“Showtime” returned on a special evening at the United Center on Sunday.

On “Chris Chelios Night,” former Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane made his first appearance at his former home rink, scoring in overtime as the playoff-hungry Detroit Red Wings earned a come-from-behind 3-2 victory in a matchup of Original Six clubs.

After receiving a pass from another ex-Blackhawks forward, Alex DeBrincat, Kane skated in alone and beat goalie Petr Mrazek with a rising shot under the crossbar at 1:43 of the extra stanza.

Kane’s 12th goal of the season came with emotion. The 2007 No. 1 overall draft pick by the Blackhawks helped the franchise claim three Stanley Cups (2010, ‘13 and ‘15), collecting 446 goals among 1,161 points with the team before being traded to the New York Rangers last season.

Following offseason surgery and rehab, Kane signed as a free agent with the Red Wings, who have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016. With Kane, nicknamed “Showtime,” leading the way, the Red Wings (32-20-6) are 7-2-1 in their last 10 outings. They hold a one-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 Wild Card spot, with two games in hand.

Without Kane, the Blackhawks (15-39-5) have fallen on hard times.

X (Twitter) users replied to the special event in Chicago, but some questioned why such an intriguing matchup was designated for national broadcast …

For those who missed watching Kane game-winning goal, here is the Bally Sports Detroit call …

As part of the pre-game festivities, the Blackhawks retired Chelios’ No. 7 jersey Sunday. Like Kane, Chelios made his mark in the Windy City before reviving his career with the long-time rival Red Wings ….

Chelios referenced Kane during his speech Sunday: “That jersey looks kind of funny, Kaner, but it’ll grow on you. And don’t worry, it’ll work out in the end. You’ll be standing here, same as me” …

Following Sunday’s morning skate, Kane shared his thoughts on Chelios …

Windy City Kane …

Kane made his mark with the Blackhawks …

Some of the NHL’s all-time greats attended Sunday’s match …

The Blackhawks’ new 1-1, rookie Connor Bedard paid homage to Kane earlier this season …

Bedard also showed off his fashion sense Sunday …

Another free agent signing paying off for the Red Wings, Daniel Sprong opened the scoring at 19:19 of the first period, connecting on his 16th goal of the season …

Mackenzie Entwistle pulled the Blackhawks to a 1-1 tie with a goal at 3:29 of the second period …

Bedard’s hard slap shop brushed Nick Foligno and beat Red Wings goalie James Reimer as the Blackhawks claimed a 2-1, second-period advantage …

Following Kane’s OT winner, the Red Wings celebrated on United Center ice …

Kane spoke to the media after his emotional outing …

The new Red Wings right winger didn’t forget to give back to his former club’s fans …

Kane and Chelios may have been shared the spotlight Sunday, but model Cindy Crawford stole the show …

