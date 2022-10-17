Panthers Coach Steve Wilks Not Happy With Robbie Anderson

The Carolina Panthers and interim head coach Steve Wilks were left in the headlines once again this weekend, as their on field problems grow to the sideline.

The Panthers lost 24-10 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with Carolina now sitting 1-5, six days after parting ways with head coach Matt Rhule.

Right from the first quarter, there were problems not only on the field, but also off. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson, who’s in his third season with the club was having multiple words exchanged with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey.

Robbie Anderson has been sent to the locker room by his own team 😳pic.twitter.com/KqsKadRLv4 — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2022

A few words spoken between the two in the first half boiled over into the second as there was then a shouting match going on in the background.

Before the start of the fourth quarter TV camera’s panned to interim HC Wilks, who appeared to be calming down Dailey, before dismissing Anderson from the sidelines, sending him down the tunnel.

After multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilkes has kicked WR Robbie Anderson out of the game and sent him to the locker room. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 16, 2022

According to Anderson, he spoke up due to not being used on crucial downs to help convert plays for Carolina.

“My job is, I’m here to do all I can to help us win,” Anderson said in his postgame news conference. “It’s third down. I’m being taken out the game. You know, I don’t think I should be OK with that. So I made a comment ‘It’s the money down. Why am I being taken out?’ And that’s that.”

Looking to get more involved with the NFL action? Check out the best betting sites.