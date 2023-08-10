Power Slap 4: Hintz vs Turpin Results

Power Slap 4: Hintz vs Turpin took place on August 9, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured a series of matches between some of the best strikers in the world, culminating in the main event between Hintz and Turpin.

Main Event: Hintz vs Turpin

The main event of Power Slap 4 was a highly anticipated matchup between Hintz and Turpin. Both fighters had impressive records coming into the fight, and fans were eager to see who would come out on top.

It was a back-and-forth affair between two fighters that genuinely don’t like each other. There were multiple clubbing fouls throughout on both sides but the fight was officially over with the last and final slap. In the end, it was Turpin who emerged victorious, defeating Turpin with a series of devastating slaps. The fight was over in the third round, Turpin brutally knocking out former light heavyweight title challenger AyJay Hintz.

Other Matches

In addition to the main event, Power Slap 4 featured several other exciting matches between top strikers. Here are the results of those matches:

James Stonier vs. Dorian Perez: Perez won by knockout in the first round.

Wesley Drain vs. Amir Nuriddeen: Drain won by first round knockout.

Performance Bonuses

There were four fighters at Power Slap 4 that won performance bonuses. Each of those fighters was awarded an additional $10k bonus. The fighters that won bonuses are:

Kalani Vakameilalo – First round knockout

Wesley Drain – First round knockout

Dorian Perez – First Round knockout

Austin Turpin – Third Round Knockout

Power Slap 4: Hintz vs Turpin was a highly entertaining event that showcased some of the best strikers in the world. With a main event that lived up to the hype and several other exciting matches, the event was a must-see for fans of combat sports. Congratulations to all the fighters who competed, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for Power Slap.