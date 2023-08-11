NFL News and Rumors

Raiders Sign RB Damien Williams, Josh Jacobs Still A No-Show

Dan Girolamo
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams

With All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs absent from training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent Damien Williams to bolster their backfield. Williams’ agent, Ian Greengross, announced the news on Twitter.

Raiders Sign Running Back Damien Williams

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Williams had worked out with the team earlier in training camp before praising the 31-year-old veteran.

“He’s had a productive career, he’s a good football player, he’s smart, he’s tough,” McDaniels told reporters on Friday. “So, we were interested in him honestly before that.”

After going undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft, Williams signed with the Dolphins. After four seasons in Miami, Williams signed with the Chiefs during the 2018 offseason.

Williams never had a stellar regular season in Kansas City, with his best year coming in 2019 when he rushed for a career-high 498 yards and five touchdowns.

However, Williams became a Chiefs’ legend during the 2019 postseason, accumulating 290 total yards and six total touchdowns. In Super Bowl LIV, “Playoff Damien” rushed for 104 yards and scored two touchdowns in a Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams spent last season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Will Josh Jacobs Show Up In Training Camp?

The biggest question in Las Vegas revolves around the status of Jacobs, who led the league in rushing with 1,653 yards a season ago.

The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs this offseason. After failing to sign a long-term extension, Jacobs has elected to skip training camp.

It is unknown if or when Jacobs will show up to training camp.

Without Jacobs, the Raiders backfield consists of Williams, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, and Zamir White.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
