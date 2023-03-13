NFL News and Rumors

Retired Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Completes Career First Golf Hole-In-One

Wendi Oliveros
J.J. Watt

The NFL world will definitely miss the newly retired Arizona Cardinals defensive end, J.J. Watt.

Thankfully, he remains active on social media so it is not like he will disappear into oblivion.

His recent social media post shows that he is spending his retirement in a similar fashion as other newly retired people, on the golf course.

Not only that, but he just completed a personal career-best golf accomplishment that was witnessed by others, according to his Twitter video.

He got a hole-in-one on a Par 3 course which he is correct to believe is a big deal except he has a question about it.

Watt asks his 5.6 million Twitter followers if that officially counts as a hole-in-one because it is a short Par 3 hole.

Our answer is definitely yes.

Besides More Golf, What’s Next For Watt?

Without football, Watt will relish more family time with his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt and their son Koa born in October 2022.

When fall comes around if he is itching for football, he may travel to Pittsburgh to see brothers Derek and T.J. play for the Steelers.

If he wanted to, he could easily slide into an NFL broadcasting job given his likable personality and knowledge of the game.

The Hall Will Call In 2028

No matter what, we know that the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be calling J.J. Watt in 2028.

He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer because some call him one of the greatest defensive linemen of all time.

Though he never won a Super Bowl, his accomplishments are still plentiful.

He was the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year in his first five seasons in the NFL: 2012, 2014, and 2015.

Watt was the NFL’s selection as the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017.

He was the two-time NFL sacks leader in 2012 and 2015.

And he was a five-time Pro Bowler, five-time first-team All-Pro, and two-time second-team All-Pro.

The only question will be if Watt goes into the Hall of Fame as a Houston Texan.

The vast majority of his accomplishments happened from 2011-2020 when he was a member of the Texans.

However, he seemed to relish his time with the Arizona Cardinals during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Watt has plenty of time to think it over and make his decision before 2028.

Arizona Cardinals NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
