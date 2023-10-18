NFL News and Rumors

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Signs Contract Extension: What is His Salary?

Dan Girolamo
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

Commissioner Roger Goodell has agreed to a contract extension to remain as NFL’s CEO through March 2027, the league announced on Wednesday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Signs Contract Extension

Goodell, 64, has received an extension through the next three years. His contract was set to expire in Spring 2024.

Goodell has served as the league’s commissioner since 2006, when he succeeded Paul Tagliabue.

The new contract marks Goodell’s fourth extension with the NFL, with previous agreements coming in 2009, 2012, and 2017.

What is Roger Goodell’s Salary?

What does it pay to be the NFL’s commissioner?

According to Front Office Sports, Goodell’s most recent annual salary was rumored to be nearly $64 million annually, making him the highest-paid commissioner in the four major sports.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred makes 17.5 million, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver earns $10 million, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brings in around $8 million.

Thanks to a lucrative salary, Goodell will make around $200 million with this next contract extension.

Since taking the job in 2006, Goodell has earned approximately $500 million as the NFL’s commissioner. With a $200 million extension, Goodell’s career earnings will be in the neighborhood of $700 million.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
