NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Signs Contract Extension

Commissioner Roger Goodell has agreed to a contract extension to remain as NFL’s CEO through March 2027, the league announced on Wednesday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell just received a 3-year extension through 2027. “I’m honored to do this job and it’s not going to change how I do my day to day,” he said. pic.twitter.com/a3MHmwc9as — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 18, 2023

Goodell, 64, has received an extension through the next three years. His contract was set to expire in Spring 2024.

Goodell has served as the league’s commissioner since 2006, when he succeeded Paul Tagliabue.

The new contract marks Goodell’s fourth extension with the NFL, with previous agreements coming in 2009, 2012, and 2017.

What is Roger Goodell’s Salary?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension has been signed and finalized, per @KaplanSportsBiz. It's set to run through 2027 — and bring his career earnings to roughly $700 million. pic.twitter.com/tOxjwYBzZp — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 17, 2023

According to Front Office Sports, Goodell’s most recent annual salary was rumored to be nearly $64 million annually, making him the highest-paid commissioner in the four major sports.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred makes 17.5 million, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver earns $10 million, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brings in around $8 million.

Thanks to a lucrative salary, Goodell will make around $200 million with this next contract extension.

Since taking the job in 2006, Goodell has earned approximately $500 million as the NFL’s commissioner. With a $200 million extension, Goodell’s career earnings will be in the neighborhood of $700 million.

