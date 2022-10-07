Russel Wilson Booed For Second Time This Season As Twitter Reacts to Lethargic Display

Both offences, as has been the story for the season thus far, struggled to put points on the board in a low-scoring affair in Denver.

The match-up exemplified why they are currently ranked last (Colts) and third-last (Broncos) in NFL scoring, with the former narrowly edging the contest with a 12-9 over-time victory.

Rather incredibly, fans in Denver were treated to a star-studded quarterback on either end of the field, but it was the first time in the league’s history that a game featuring two opposition signal callers with at least four Pro Bowls failed to see a touchdown.

It was Chase McLauglin field goal frenzy, scoring four in total, that proved to be difference in Colorado. His game-winning 48-yarder in over-time was enough to hand the Colts a three point win and a second victory of the season.

Meanwhile, the Broncos, are now 2-3 and a lifeless display at Empower Field has been met with a wave of outrage from Denver fans, who were pictured leaving the stadium before the overtime period had even begun.

Elsewhere, quarterback Russell Wilson who has been one of the league’s greatest throwers and commands respect as a nine-time Pro-Bowler was booed once again by disgruntled fans. The 33-year-old was booed before half-time on his home debut as Denver laboured to a win over the Houston Texans.

This is largely due to the fact the hosts almost certainly should have won the game – they were leading 9-6 and facing a third-and-4 from the Colts’ 13-yard line. Wilson proceeded to throw a lacklustre interception with the Broncos simply needing to avoid any mistake, which led to a 72 yard drive from the Colts for a game-tying field goal.

Speaking after the game, Wilson said: “It’s very simple. At the end of the day, I have to be better. I have to play better.

“This team, this defense played their butts off tonight. We had some key, good drives where we moved the ball.

“In the red zone, we just didn’t get to capitalize on some of them. There were some plays here and there that we can capitalize on…At the end of the day, throwing two interceptions can’t happen. Can’t happen. I let the team down tonight.”

At his current rate, Wilson’s sub-par performances since making the switch to Denver have set him on course for career lows in completion percentage (59.4), passing TD percentage (2.4) and passer rating (82.8).

His performances, as was to be expected, have been met with some creative bantering on Twitter.

They face an ever tougher test when they travel to LA to face the 2-2 Chargers next week.