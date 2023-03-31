NFL News and Rumors

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle Comments On QB Roster

Wendi Oliveros
3 min read
George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is already excited about his team’s 2023 quarterback roster.

He appeared on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast recently and talked about all three quarterbacks.

To begin with, Kittle is excited about Sam Darnold joining the team.

Darnold is expected to be the veteran reserve player who will either be QB2 or QB3 depending on how healthy Trey Lance and Brock Purdy are and how well they compete for the starting job.

As for Lance, Kittle praised his athleticism and his ability to run the ball.

Kittle seemed inclined to believe Lance will compete hard with Purdy for the starting job.

The 49ers have become known for their quarterback issues/controversies, and this is the fourth year running that no one knows who will be QB1.

Quarterbacks Who Can Stay Healthy Is On 49ers’ Wish List

If the 49ers could keep a quarterback healthy for an entire season, maybe they could build continuity around the position and the offensive scheme.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and Brock Purdy all suffered serious injuries in 2023 yet the team still got to the NFC Championship.

A lot of that had to do with the rookie Purdy’s ability to come in and lead the team with the poise of a veteran.

Lance will be ready for spring OTAs; whereas Purdy’s timeline is trending for summer/fall.

The 49ers Should Be Even Better In 2023

Kittle’s excitement is related to the belief that the 49ers should be even better in 2023.

They were very good and nearly snagged the NFC Championship despite the devastating quarterback injuries.

A full offseason of running back Christian McCaffrey working with the team will make them even more formidable as Coach Kyle Shanahan can incorporate him more fully into the offensive playbook.

As for Kittle, he is consistently great evidenced by his four Pro Bowls in six NFL seasons.

Any quarterback who can get him the ball will succeed.

He has over 5,200 yards receiving in six seasons and at 29 years of age is at his career peak.

The only thing missing from his already impressive career resume is a Lombardi Trophy.

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
