Power Slap the newest venture of the UFC President Dana White has been taking the world by storm. This new sport was introduced to the masses in January 2023 when Dana White created a reality TV show very similar to The Ultimate Fighter called Power Slap: Road to the Title.

Fast forward to 2024, Power Slap will be coming up to their sixth event in its inception on February 9th, which will be the first-ever event open to the public, and they will be crowning new champions fresh off Season 2 of Road to the title. Episode 10 on Road to the Title just aired on Rumble last evening and we saw the current UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland make a surprise appearance on the episode.

The Power Slap competitors were working at the UFC Performance Institute when they ran into the UFC’s Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland who was working out. In normal Strickland fashion, he asks if any of them want to spar with him, not knowing what they are getting themselves into, Colton Cole stepped up and it didn’t go so well.

They sparred for a bit until Strickland landed a body shot that sat down Cole and it was only until later he realized something was wrong. He was then checked by one of the UFC doctors who oversee the Power Slap competitors and confirmed that he had a broken rib and ultimately had to withdraw from the tournament due to the injury.

Sean Strickland is certainly a character inside and outside of the octagon as has been stated before. There is one thing to take away from this, if Sean Strickland asks you to spar, you should probably politely decline his offer.

With now Cole out of the competition, Garrett Blakesslee stepped in to face off against Cody Belisle in a light heavyweight matchup. It just took Blakesslee two slaps to knock out Belisle and secure his spot in the live February 9th finale. Season 2 of Power Slap Road to the Title is almost over, don’t miss out the newest episode coming to you on Rumble next Wednesday at 9 PM EST.