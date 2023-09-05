Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin agree to title fight

Two of the brightest young stars in boxing are set to clash for the vacant WBC lightweight title on November 16 or December 9, 2023. Shakur Stevenson, the former WBO featherweight champion, will face Frank Martin, the former WBA interim lightweight champion.

‼️ Shakur Stevenson vs Frank Martin for the vacant WBC lightweight world title is reportedly now AGREED as Bob Arum’s Top Rank and TGB Promotions (on behalf of Al Haymon’s PBC) have done a deal to stage it on a Top Rank/ESPN show. Purse bids cancelled. [According to @IdecBoxing] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 5, 2023

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) is a southpaw with a wide stance and a long jab. He is known for his speed, power, and accuracy. Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) is an orthodox fighter with a good jab and a solid chin. He is also a good counterpunch.

This fight is a clash of styles. Stevenson will look to use his speed and power to overwhelm Martin. Martin will look to use his jab and counterpunching ability to keep Stevenson at bay. The winner of this fight will be the new WBC lightweight champion and will be in line for a unification fight against the winner of the fight between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis.

Stevenson’s Road to the Title

Stevenson turned pro in 2017 after a successful amateur career that included a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics. He quickly rose through the ranks, winning the WBO featherweight title in 2019. He made two successful defenses of the title before vacating it to move up to lightweight. In his first fight at lightweight, Stevenson knocked out Jamel Herring to win the WBO interim lightweight title. He will now look to add the WBC title to his resume.

The Big Picture

This fight is a major step up for both Stevenson and Martin. The winner will establish themselves as one of the top lightweights in the world. The loser will be knocked back a few pegs, but will still be in the mix for a title shot. This is a fight that boxing fans have been waiting for. It is a clash of styles between two of the best young fighters in the world. It is sure to be an exciting fight that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.